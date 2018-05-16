SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes FACT SHEET

WHAT:”SUPERBOX LIVE: KO Night Boxing / High Stakes”





WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 2018

WHERE: Kansas Star Arena

WHO: Main Event – Vacant IBA Flyweight World Championship (12 rounds) – PPV

Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), Wichita, KS

Szilveszter Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs), Pecs, Hungary

Co-Feature – Heavyweight (8 rounds) – PPV

Andrey Afonin (5-0, 2 KOs), Kursky, Russia

Pedro Rodriguez (23-4, 19 KOs), Miami, FL by way of Cuba





Heavyweights (8 rounds) – PPV

Oleksandr Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs), Toronto, Canada b y way of Ukraine

Terrance Marba (9-5, 7 KOs), Saint Petersburg, FL

Featherweights (8 rounds) — PPV

Victor Morales, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs), Vancouver, WA

David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs), Budapest, Hungary

Junior Welterweights (4 rounds)

Jeff Sturm (2-0, 1 KO), Wichita, KS

Archie Weah (2-10), Norcross, GA by way of Liberia

Cruiserweights (4 rounds)

Chris Harris (2-2-2, 2 KOs), Kansas City, KS

Leroy Jones (2-3, 2 KOs), Saint Louis, MO





PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC

TELEVISION:Super Channel’s new live boxing series, SUPERBOX LIVE, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC, will air live exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide on FITE.TV app and website (excluding Canada) for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

BROADCASTERS: Sean Wheelock & Corey Erdman

RING ANNOUNCER: David Diamante

DOORS OPEN: 7:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 8:00 p.m. CT

FIRST TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

TICKETS: Tickets are priced at $120.00 (VIP), $80.00, $50.00 and $30.00 (prices do not include service fees) and available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com, Kansas Star Casino and US Logo, Inc. (520 N. West St., Wichita / 316.264.1321).

OTHER: To watch “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” live in Canada, showcasing undefeated Canadian heavyweight Teslenko, in addition to more exciting boxing to come in 2018, fight fans can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

Venum (www.venum.com) has been named the official gloves and apparel of SUPERBOX LIVE.