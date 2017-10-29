Super Middleweight Bobby Gunn Jr Breaks Into Top 15 in World

The WBA rankings were posted earlier today. 20-year-old undefeated super middleweight prospect Bobby Gunn Jr (9-0, 7 KO) reached another incredible milestone as he has been ranked #14 in the world.

Back in September, Gunn Jr. captured the WBC FECARBOX and WBA Fedelatin Super Middleweight Titles with a second round stoppage over Mike Miranda.





“I have to give my thanks to God for allowing me to pursue my dream and of course to my dad for being by my side since day one,” said Bobby Gunn Jr. “We have worked so hard for this and this just motivates me to continue to move forward and go after the undisputed middleweight title.”

Gunn Jr. has been managed and trained under the watchful eye of his dad and current World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion and CPBC International Heavyweight champion, and has been staying active awaiting the date of his next test.

“We are excited to explode into 2018 and go after the world belt,” said Gunn Jr. “My team and I have some big things planned and now it’s time to go out and get it done.”

In his first nine fights Gunn Jr. has displayed the patience and ring presence of a ring veteran, with the body assault of a seasoned champion.

Boxing fans can expect to get used to hearing the name Bobby Gunn Jr. as it is inevitable that he will be a household name sooner than later.