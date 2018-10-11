Sunny: Farrag my first test so career starts here

WBO European super-flyweight champion Sunny Edwards admits the experienced Ryan Farrag presents the first genuine threat to his unbeaten professional record.





The fight headlines the MTK Global show at London’s York Hall on October 26 – live on BoxNation.

Although there has been plenty of negativity between the pair on social media, Edwards (8-0-KO3) is under no illusion as to the step up in facing former English, British and European champion Farrag (19-3-KO5).

Edwards said: “Even though I don’t like the man, I respect him. He’s had a good career and has been a European champion.

“A lot of his wins weren’t proper fights. He hasn’t got proper wins on his record but neither have I. This is my first professional fight in my eyes. These are the sort of fights I came into the game for.





“It’s a good level of fight and I think that’s proven by the fact it’s headlining York Hall live on BoxNation.

“It’s definitely a significant step up for me but it’s well within my capabilities. I’m expecting a tough opponent but how tough of a night it is will be down to me and the style and tactics I use.

“I’ve been in with him in sparring. I know sparring is different but I did two six-round spars with him last year and I’ve only improved since then. I believe I’ve got his number. I think he’s way over the hill now.”

Edwards vs. Farrag tops another stacked card at the home of British boxing with the likes of the unbeaten Johnny Coyle, world-ranked Michael McKinson, promising bantamweight Neslan Machado and elite Kazakh amateurs Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas in action.





MTK Global Scotland has a new complex in Glasgow

he new MTK Global Scotland gym in Glasgow’s Holytown is up and running and trainer Danny Vaughan is forecasting a bright future for both his own charges and boxing in the area in general.

The professional boxing gym and performance centre will welcome people of all ages as it becomes a pillar of the local community as well as providing training camp bases for a host of world-class MTK Global fighters.

Vaughan said: “I’m delighted to have this gym finished and fully functional. The fighters are already thriving in there with the likes of Sean McComb, Tyrone McKenna, Paddy Barnes and Sam Maxwell working away.

“It’s great to have a proper headquarters in the heart of a boxing hotbed like Glasgow and the equipment we’ve got here is second to none.

“As well as providing a base for the professional fighters in our stable we want the facility to become a hub for the community. This city has always been a proud fight city and the talent pool here is phenomenal.

“It all bodes very well for the future and Scottish boxing is going to keep on progressing. We’re very proud to be playing such a key role in that and this gym is another significant landmark to celebrate.”

MTK Global hosted a big night of boxing in Glasgow at Emirates Arena back in August and is set to announce further fight night dates in the city in due course.