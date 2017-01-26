Sunny Edwards & Sam Maxwell Sign With Frank Warren

2014 Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist Sam Maxwell has signed a long-term promotional deal with Hall of Famer Frank Warren.

A member of the illustrious GB squad for five years, Maxwell boasts an impressive amateur pedigree. As well as capturing Bronze in the Light-Welterweight division at Glasgow 2014, Maxwells’ extensive lists of accolades also includes two ABAE Elite Championship wins in 2011 and 2014.





Maxwell, trained by the legendary George Vaughan at Derry Mathews’ gym in Liverpool, had the opportunity to share the ring with two-weight World Champion and pound-for-pound superstar Vasyl Lomachenko on two occasions.

“I boxed Lomachenko twice in two weeks, once in Kiev and once in London, the second time I really held my own, it was a really good fight,” said Maxwell. “I’ve had ten rounds with him in total and it was a great experience. He’s the best fighter in the World and it’s given me a lot of confidence moving forward.

“I competed at an elite level in the amateurs against some of the very best boxers in the World. I took a lot from fighting in the World Series Boxing and proved I belong at the top. I’m looking to use all of that experience to help me progress quickly in the pro game.”

The 28-year-old made a winning start to his professional career last October, outpointing the experienced journeyman Ibrar Riyaz in his home city. Now he is looking to take his career onto the next level under the guidance of Warren.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Frank and I can’t wait to get started. The future is looking very bright and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills to a huge audience. I have a great team behind me and now it’s all down to me to deliver the goods.

“Within the next couple of years, if everything is going well and progressing nicely, I’m aiming to be challenging for British titles. After that I want to be challenging at World level and I’m more than confident in my abilities.”

You can follow Sam’s journey on Twitter: @SamMaxwell88 and Instagram: sammax88

EDWARDS: “I’M IN THIS GAME TO WIN BELTS!”

Great Britain amateur standout Sunny Edwards is delighted to have signed a long-term promotional deal with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. The brash and flash Steel City Gym fighter believes he’ll be able to show his true ability in the paid code and is dreaming of World honours.

Younger brother of Flyweight World title challenger Charlie Edwards, Sunny, originally from Croydon, is trained by Grant Smith and managed by MTK. He made his pro debut last September and has raced to three wins, all dominating points decisions.

Sunny was an amateur Champion, winning the England Boxing Elite championships at 49kgs in 2015, beating 2016 Olympian Galal Yafai along the way. During an accomplished amateur career, he proved himself against World level opponents and wants to do the same as a professional.

“I came through the whole system,” said Edwards. “I entered it when I was 12 and worked my way through the ranks, eventually turning professional when I was 21. In my first couple of years I was always getting to the National Finals and falling short.

“After a short layoff I came back and went on to win six National titles in a row. I was winning everything I entered, starting off with the Juniors and ending with a Senior ABA Etitle. I enjoyed my time in the GB setup but it felt right turning pro when I did. I put all of my energy into boxing and I know I’ll make a success of this.”

A slick, mobile counter-puncher, Sunny believes his fluid brand of boxing will suit the pro ranks better.

“I’m all about quick movements and making my opponent miss! I always think about my defence before my attack. I’m light on my feet and I’ve been told many times that my footwork is my best attribute. I’m hands down and I’m flashy!”

Despite fighting at Bantamweight and Super-Flyweight in his first three professional fights, Edwards is determined to make a name for himself in the Flyweight division and is already planning an assault on the domestic scene.

“The plan was to get my name out there on the small hall shows and learn my craft. That way I could build into it more and stay nice and active. My management team are planning on upping my rounds as I progress, hopefully my next couple of fights will be six rounders and then I’ll move onto the eight rounders.

“The Southern Arena and English titles are in my sights for now and then possibly the British title after a year or so. Ultimately, the plan is to win a World title, I want to be the best. I won’t shy away from any title fights; I’m in this game to win belts!”

You can follow Sunny’s journey on Twitter: @SunnyEdwards and Instagram: sunnyedwards