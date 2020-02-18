Hank Lundy vs. Ezequiel Fernandez at the Hockessin PAL – Feb 29

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in association with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker presents; LEAP YEAR “A Blast from the Past”, an Old Fashioned Prize Fight, LIVE PRO BOXING IN 2020 at the Hockessin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 on Saturday night February 29, 2020.





Hard hitting welterweight contender “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (30-8-1/14 ko’s) will headline the Main Event. Lundy is scheduled to take on Ezequiel Fernandez (28-3-1/3ko’s) of San Juan, Argentina. The Winner of this bout will receive a $500 Cash Prize in addition to their contracted payment the moment their hand is raised in victory at ring center! This PRIZE FIGHT is a Delaware 1st and Dee Lee hopes it will be the first of many!

The Co-Main of this Leap Year Special is Super Welterweight, Nicholas Hernandez (10-4-2/2 ko’s) of Reading, PA competing against Southpaw, Michael Crain (3-4-0/1 ko) of Smyrna, DE. Crain, as the returning contender and Hernandez, as the new comer, both opponents are hungry and we are all eager to see how this bout will end.

The undercard features four Delaware fan favorites that are very familiar to The Hockessin PAL fight fans. Fan favorites Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (3-1-1/2 ko’s) of Newark, DE, Maurice “The War time” Horne (5-0-0/4 ko’s) of Middletown, DE, Brima Kamara (Pro Debut) of Newark, DE and David “One Two’ Murray (9-2-1/6 ko’s) of Wilmington, DE are all looking to prove that their State is the best. Also appearing on this fight card are Dhafir “No Fear” Smith (27-25-7/4 ko’s), Tahmir Smalls (1-0-0/1 ko), Damon Allen (16-1-1/5 ko’s), Greg “Hotshot” Hackett (3-19-1) and Eric “The Outlaw” Hunter (22-4-0/11 ko’s) all representing their great State of Pennsylvania.





Rounding out this amazing fight card will be Lightweight contender Milton Jeremias (1-0-0/1 ko) of Portugal, along with Rensley Washington (0-1-0) of Cincinnati, Oh and Shinard Bunch (7-1-0/6 ko’s) Trenton, NJ.

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $55/Ringside $70 and can be purchased online at deeleepromotions.com/events. Sponsorship Packages and Table Sales also available. For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243 and Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203.