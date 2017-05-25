‘Summer Sizzler II’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall July 29

Summer Sizzler II – BCB Promotions return to Plymouth for the third time in 2017.

‘Summer Sizzler II’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 29th, July and features a host of Devon’s most popular fighters.

Summer Sizzler II is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.





Plymouth lightweight and fans’ favourite, Des Newton, will once again be in action. ‘The Destroyer’ lived up to his nickname last time out as he stopped Gloucester’s Andy Harris to retain his British Challenge Title.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley, lightweight Louis Aitken and super featherweight, Chris Adaway.

Townley has his eyes on a title shot of his own whilst Aitken impressed on his pro debut last time out. Adaway is well known on the Plymouth boxing scene and guarantees one thing; entertainment.

Newquay super middleweight Brad Pauls is also down for a second Guildhall appearance whilst former British and English title contender, and three-time Southern Area champion, Jamie Speight, is set to make his first appearance under the BCB banner.

Speight competes for the Southern Area Featherweight Title once again this weekend when he takes on Martin Hillman in Maidstone this Saturday.





Launceston welterweight, Wes ‘the fighting farmer’ Smith, completes the card.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

Casino Plymouth | Grosvenor Casino Plymouth

www.grosvenorcasinos.com

Discover more about the casino facilities, food and drink and more at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth. One amazing venue – One great night out at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth.