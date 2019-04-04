Sultan Zaurbek humble despite meteoric rise

Despite being tipped as a superstar in the making, ruthless Kazakh Sultan Zaurbek is keeping a level head as he prepares for Friday’s assignment in Dubai – live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.





The Shymkent super-featherweight has blasted to 5-0-KO3 and has already thrilled Sky Sports viewers but is determined to retain his identity amid the hype.

As he prepares to fight in front of a packed house, Zaurbek said: “I’m very happy to receive praise from big promoters but I won’t let it change me as a person.

“No matter how much attention I get, I will stay humble and appreciate every opportunity that comes my way. I came here as Sultan and I’ll carry on being Sultan.





“My goal this year is simply to earn a chance at a title by the end of the year. I want to have a shot and that’s what I’m preparing and training for this year.

“I’m very thankful for my team and I appreciate all the help and guidance they give me. I also want to thank my friend in London who helps me communicate. We all have a great understanding even though there are language barriers at times.

“I want to thank my team for all their help and I’m now waiting to put on a great show in Dubai. The win is ours!”

Along with 22-year-old Zaurbek, other MTK Global stars including Davey Oliver Joyce and Stephen Tiffney, who do battle for the WBO European featherweight title, Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov, Australia’s huge-hitting youngster Mateo Tapia and many more will be vying for limelight.

In addition, several products of the local Round 10 Boxing Club such as WBC International title-hunting Aliu Bamidele Lasisi and Filipino Larry Abarra will look to delight local fans.

