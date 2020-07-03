Sullivan Barrera wants to fight the best, willing to move down to 168 for Canelo

As the calendar gets closer to September 12th, super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez still doesn’t have an opponent locked in.

Reports have surfaced of various high profile super middleweight champions and contenders turning down offers that they deemed weren’t big enough to face the Mexican superstar.

Canelo last fought at 175 pounds and there is another fighter willing and able to make the move down to 168 pounds to fight him. Former title challenger Sullivan Barrera, who recently had surgery to repair his ailing right shoulder, is certain that he can only make weight but also give Alvarez a run for his money.

“I can make the weight no problem. I barely even have to diet to make 175. Right now I am walking around at 185 or 186 pounds so making weight will be easy,” said Barrera. “The last couple of fights my shoulder really affected me but now after the surgery last year and the proper rehab I am back to how I felt when I beat Joe Smith.”

Barrera was scheduled to face Sergey Kovalev in April but like the rest of the sports world, his fight was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the fight was postponed Barrera hasn’t left the gym and can be ready for any date in September.

While the others who turned down offers were motivated by money, Barrera doesn’t view a potential Alvarez fight in the same manner.

“For me it is about the challenge. I don’t need a lot of money to make me happy. Me and Canelo both work with Golden Boy so making a deal will be easy. I am sure they can work out a deal in less than 24 hours and then I can go to work to prepare for the biggest fight of my life,” Barrera stated.