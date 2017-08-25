Sullivan Barrera wants to cap off banner 2017 with a bang

Top rated light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has been on a roll since losing a decision to pound-for-pound king Andre Ward in the spring of 2015.

Since his only professional loss, Barrera has rebounded in a major way, stopping the then unbeaten Slava Shabranskyy, Paul “Pay-Per-View” Parker, and in his most recent performance he dominated the red hot Joe Smith Jr. on HBO.





Barrera is now in a position where only the big fights make sense and he wants to finish out the year with a title shot or eliminator.

“I want the Jack-Cleverly winner for the WBA title or Kovalev next. Kovalev is a big name and I would beat him so bad he would retire. If I can’t fight them I want someone like Marcus Browne in an eliminator,” said Barrera.

“With the way I have fought I think I deserve the big fights. Now the question is which fighter will step up and actually fight me.”

The 35 year old Barrera wants to strike while the iron is fight and with his #3 WBC, #2 WBA and #5 WBO rankings, it shouldn’t be hard for him to get a fight versus any fighter looking to make a move in the light heavyweight division.