Sullivan Barrera challenges Badou Jack

Southern Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, red hot light heayweight Sullivan Barrera continues to train for what he hopes is an explosive end of year showdown.

After stopping Paul Parker and beating Joe Smith Jr. on the bright lights of HBO, Barrera has his sights set firmly on facing two-division champion Badou Jack before the calendar turns over to 2018.





“First off I want to say congratulations on beating Nathan Cleverly. I know you said you want to fight Adonis Stevenson but he has to face his mandatory next. I want your WBA belt around my waist. You know that your style and my style will make for an explosive fight. I’m sure the fans would want to see the fight. I would love to fight Kovalev too but me and you are both off big wins so let’s do this,” said Barrera after a recent training session.

With Stevenson likely facing his mandatory next and Andre Ward talking about moving up to cruiserweight or heavyweight, Barrera is the best option for Jack as well. With his fan friendly style and Latino fan base, what excuse would Jack have for not having him?

“I haven’t ever seen Badou back down from a challenge so why would he start with me? It is simple, he needs an opponent and so do I. The ball is in your court, Badou. Do you accept my challenge?” said Barrera.