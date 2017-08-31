Sugden Ready To Raise The Roof

Chad “2 Slick” Sugden wants to hear plenty of noise at the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow night as he returns on BCB Promotions’ “On The Edge” show.



Sugden is competing in the Stadium Suite off the back of a convincing points victory over Raimonds Sniedze in June.



The 23-year-old from Newark will be making his second appearance at the Banks’s having defeated Vaidas Balliauskas in May 2016 and wants as many people as possible to take in the evening.



And Sugden wants an electric atmosphere in the Stadium Suite as he prepares for his seventh paid bout against Hungarian Norbert Szekeres.



“The Stadium Suite is a great venue for people and the table tickets go really well as people like to make a night of it, get dressed up, when they go there,” said Sugden.



“There’s not a bad seat in the house. I’ve sold plenty of tickets again so let’s make plenty of noise again.



“I’m buzzing – I last fought in June so I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring and getting another fight in. I’ve been buzzing for it for a few weeks now really.”



Sugden is not concerned about dropping down to super-middleweight again following his brief sojourn into the light-heavyweight ranks – but anticipates having fights at both levels in the future.



“From my last fight, I think I learned that when I do box behind my jab and I do move around, not many people can deal with me,” said Sugden.



“Sometimes I can get caught up in it, but I’m strong, I’m big and I’m quick as well.



“I think I can fight at both weights to be honest. I didn’t have to lose much weight to get back down and I’m big enough to do both.



“Obviously super-middleweight is an exciting division to be involved in, but both are comfortable for me.



“I’m still growing and developing in the game and I’m still young at 23. I’ll probably end up suiting light-heavyweight a little better.”



And Sugden believes he has plenty to worry his opponent tomorrow evening.



“I’ve seen a few videos of him and to be fair he looks strong and sharp.



“I’ve been working on all parts of my game, really. I’ve been working on keeping pressure on in the fight, and my power and speed has really come on.



“This time, I’m going to be 2 Slick and too tough.”



Undefeated prospects – Wednesbury’s Sam Evans (8-0) and Stoke’s Owen Jobburn (4-0) – clash at the top of the bill over eight rounds at welterweight.



Fellow Ricky Hatton trained fighter – Chris Blaney(7-0) – is also in action.





The Irishman will also be looking to get himself in the mix at super middleweight as he faces Wiltshire’s Anthony Fox in what will be his second full season as professional.



West Bromwich light heavyweight, Josh Stokes (3-0), takes on former Sugden foe Sniedze whilst Chasetown lightweight, Luke Jones (3-1-1), steps in with Gloucester veteran, Andy Harris.



Standard tickets for ‘On The Edge are available, priced at £40, on the door from 6.30pm.



The aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).



Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here:

http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/