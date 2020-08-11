Sugar Boxing promises legal action against anyone interfering with Misael Lopez’s contract

Last year Sugar Boxing signed undefeated super featherweight prospect Misael Lopez to a multi-year managerial contract. As part of the agreement the Denver resident received a signing bonus and was relocated along with his family to Las Vegas, Nevada.

He made his Sugar Boxing debut on a Premier Boxing Champions card in Texas last October. He would end up winning a unanimous decision over Nestor Robledo but the decision was overturned to a no contest when Lopez tested positive for marijuana.

Lopez, who is 24 years old, doesn’t appear to be grateful for the support that he has received and there are rumors that he is trying to breach his contract.

“He is problematic. We have offered him multiple good fights on PBC cards and he hasn’t taken any of them. We got him a fight last year and paid for his opponent and then he tested positive for smoking weed so all that money went down the drain,” said a Sugar Boxing representative.

Sugar Boxing wants to make it known that Lopez is under contract and interference will not be tolerated by anyone. They are hoping to reconcile with the young fighter and get his career back on track.

“We have this kid 100% under contract. We gave him a signing bonus and moved him out here and have invested several thousands of dollars in him. Now I hear through the grapevine that some other people are talking to him. Anyone who interferes with our contract will be sued to the full extent of the law,” said the representative.

Sugar Boxing is a leading boxing managerial company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their stable of fighters includes fighters includes Damien Vazquez who fights for the WBA super bantamweight title on September 26th and several other top Latino prospects.