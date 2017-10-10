Substitute Sangha Hoping To Spring A Surprise

Indi Sangha is relishing being the surprise package as a late call-up for the start of the BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series on Sunday afternoon (15th October).

He replaces the retired Paul Holt at the start of proceedings which will get underway at Walsall Town Hall. Eight super featherweights have been paired for four six-round bouts when the elimination tournament begins this weekend.





The competition will play out to a final, with the Midlands title at the weight up for grabs, and take place over three separate shows, staged by BCB Promotions.

The semis are slated to happen by the end of the year, with the final in early 2018. All will take place at the same venue.

Sangha came in as first reserve after Holt hung up his gloves, soon after the two had boxed in a six-rounder. Former Midlands champion Holt was upset on points by the 22-year-old from Derby, who is unbeaten after seven pro bouts with one TKO.

The tricky southpaw now hopes to continue upsetting the odds against Brummie Waqas Mohammed, who is older at 25 but the most inexperienced fighter involved.

“I was expected to lose against Paul as the away fighter and not many will think I’ve got a chance of winning the tournament,” Sangha told bcb-promotions.com.“I’m confident and I believe in my skills. I heard Paul tell his supporters he struggled to lay a glove on me and he’s a good operator, who I wish all of the best in retirement.





“If as I feel as comfortable as I did then on Sunday, I’ll have no problems in there. I’ll go up against anyone who is brave enough to take me on, because it’s my destiny.

“My story is being made and this is part of it. I went in with Paul with one eye on the Super Series as I just had this suspicion a place would come up. “I’ve made my own luck to become involved and I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m not coming to just try my best, I’ll be in it to win it, “It’s a great stepping stone, I need three results to get the Midlands title on my CV and then I’ll be looking at even bigger and better things.“It feels weird to be boxing in a tournament again, it’s almost like going back to my amateur days. It’s great to have this in the Midlands and I’m ready to put on a show.”

Mohammed has two wins and one draw on his paid ledger, with each outing going the distance. His stalemate came against Joe Ducker, beating Ibrar Riyaz and Matt Seawright. He now tackles his first left hander in the pro ranks, with the winner going through to the draw for the last four at BCB’s sponsors the Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way.

Manny Zaber collides with Jack Summers elsewhere in the quarters, while Josh Baillie takes on Louis Fielding and Luke Jones collides with Joe Ducker. Others featuring in the home corner on the card are Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Alex Florence, from Ledbury in Herefordshire.

The Town Hall first sees Bloxwich’s Luke Paddock shot at world honours, the IBF Youth lightweight title, the night before the Super Series on October 14.Tickets for either show are on sale now, all priced at £35 and £60 ringside in advance with the latter including a light buffet.

It will be £40 standard entry on the door. For more information, call the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. Both bills are sponsored by the Grosvenor Casino Walsall. Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall, who will host weigh-in and aftershow party, click here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/