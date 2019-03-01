Subriel Matias vs. Wilberth Lopez – Official weigh-in results

World ranked Subriel Matias (12-0, 12 KOs) of Fajardo, weighed 140 pounds and Mexico’s Wilberth Lopez (23-10, 15 KOs) weighed 142 pounds in 10-round combat.





Matias, who is ranked #11 in the WBA, #13 in the WBC, and #13 in the IBF, has notable victories over former Olympian Patrick López, Adrián “Diamante” Estrella (who recently became WBC Continental Americas champion after beating the favored Oscar Duarte), former world title contender Fernando David Saucedo, Miguel Cotto Promotions prospect Jeffrey Fontánez, and Breidis Prescott.

Both Jovanie ‘Lobito’ Santiago (11-0, 8KOs), and his opponent, the former world title challenger Iván ‘Macanón’ Cano (25-8-2, 15 KOs) from Mexico, did not have problems on the scale when each one weighed 140 pounds, in combat agreed to 10 rounds.

‘Lobito’ Soto has notable victories over the former world champion DeMarcus Corley and the prospect and undefeated at that time Antonio Ortiz.





Jonathan ‘Bum Bum’ Lopez (5-0, 3 KOs) of Humacao and Mexican Leonardo Reyes (8-18, 3 KOs) scored 117 pounds each, in a brawl agreed to 8 rounds.

Lopez had an outstanding amateur career (226-12) that includes a bronze medal in the World Junior Boxing Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, the Golden Belt in Ecuador and was national champion of Puerto Rico for seven consecutive years.

In professional boxing, ‘Bum Bum’ has a remarkable victory over former interim world champion Jose ‘Torito’ Rodriguez of Mexico.

The boxer sponsored by Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad, Steven ‘The Punisher’ Ruidiaz (4-0, 4 KOs) of Canóvanas, weighed 134 pounds and Jeffrey Ramos (5-4, 2 KOs) of San Juan 136 lbs in a 6 rounds fight.

Bryan Tanco (6-0, 6 KOs) from San Juan, weighed 166 pounds and Jaime ‘El Indio’ Barbosa (19-16, 9 KOs) from Costa Rica, weighed 167 pounds in scheduled 6-round bout.

Photo by Jose Ramos