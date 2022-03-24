Felix Sturm vs István Szili this Saturday in Dortmund, Germany

Maurice Weber, the former world light middleweight title challenger and current head- trainer of five-time world champion Felix Sturm, was full of confidence of his fighters’ chances at today’s final press conference before the big inaugural LIB-Boxpromotion event on Saturday night at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. In the main event of the evening, Sturm will face the aggressive István Szili over twelve scheduled rounds in a final IBO World super middleweight title eliminator – and while Weber recognizes that Szili looks to be in the shape of his life, he is not at all concerned by the confidence of the fighter in the opposite corner: “István looks lean, he looks fit, he looks ready to go“, Weber said. “But that doesn’t matter to us, in fact, we are happy that he will step into the ring in the best possible shape. Whatever he brings on Saturday night, Felix will be ready for it. Whatever he does, Felix will have an answer. Felix will win, and he will win dominantly. The fans are in for a real treat.“

Weber added that Sturm is in as good a form as he has been in years, stating that they left no stone unturned during training camp to get ready for the challenge to come on Saturday night. “This has been our third camp together and it has been, by far, the best one yet“, Weber said. “There was no sickness, no problems, nothing. We trained for twelve hard weeks, Felix sparred 78 rounds against six different sparring partners, all tailored to the style of István Szili. He doesn’t look 43, he looks and fights like he’s 29 years of age. With all due respect, I don’t think we will go the full twelve rounds on Saturday night, I think Felix knocks him out.“

Weber, called “Coach Mo“ by his fighters, will also be in the corner of rising female star Hanna Hansen, who will battle Jeanmary Martinez Paulino for the vacant IBO Intercontinental junior middleweight title in just her fourth professional fight on the undercard at the Westfalenhalle. “Hanna had a great camp as well. She shook off some ring rust two weeks ago, when she fought in Darmstadt. That was important, but now she’s as ready as they come. Once again, with all due respect, but I truly believe that she will knock her opponent out and bring that intercontinental title back home in style.“

Aside from Sturm and Hansen, Weber and his assistant coach Salih Yildirim will be in the corner of five highly talented young fighters who will try to take the next step in their careers on the undercard in Dortmund: middleweight Anas El-Abid, super lightweight Ilias Kallouch, light middleweights Meris Idrizi and Ajdin Reiz and welterweight Malik Aksakal. “All of them have the talent to develop into special fighters“, Weber said. “This is the biggest stage for them yet but there was absolutely no problem in training at all. It all went smooth, it all went fine. I think we will have a lot to celebrate once the final bell rings on Saturday night.“

In closing, Weber said: ”All my fighters are ready for Saturday night. Felix is ready, Hanna is ready. I cannot wait for the fights, Saturday night can’t come soon enough.“