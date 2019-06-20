Studio coverage for Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota

Today, FOX Sports announces unified super welterweight world champion Julian Williams joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and hosts Kate Abdo and Chris Myers live in FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios for coverage of FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JERMELL CHARLO VS. JORGE COTA on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.





Calling the action live on FOX and streaming on the FOX Sports app on Sunday, June 23 (8:00 PM ET) are former three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, legendary trainer Joe Goossen and blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon Jr. serves as the ring announcer. Marcos Villegas is the unofficial scorer. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez is joined analyst Jaime Motta to call the fights in Spanish.

FOX Sports PBC programming begins Friday, June 21 (2:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE, as Abdo is joined by Mancini and Williams to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl presides over the press conference.

On Saturday, June 22, the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW is telecast on FS2 and streaming on the FOX Sports app at 3:30 PM ET, with Myers, Mancini and Williams on the desk. Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage, while Androl interviews fighters onsite.





Sunday’s programming kicks off with INSIDE PBC BOXING on FOX (1:00 PM ET), as host Kate Abdo and analyst Shawn Porter preview Charlo vs. Cota. They also interview Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman ahead of their much-anticipated July 20 Pay-Per-View showdown.

Sunday’s fight action begins at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with exciting unbeaten prospect Chris Colbert (11-0, 4 KOs) taking on Puerto Rico’s Alberto Mercado (16-2-1, 3 KOs), in an eight or 10-round lightweight bout and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jesús Alejandro Ramos (9-0, 9 KOs) facing Kevin Shacks (3-3-3, 3 KOs) in a four-round attraction.

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT continues at 8:00 PM ET on FOX and FOX Deportes and is headlined by former 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (31-1, 15 KOs) battling Jorge Cota (28-3, 25 KOs) in a 12-round showdown. In the co-feature, former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux (18-1, 12 KOs) and Julio Ceja (32-3, 28 KOs) clash in a 12-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Plus, sensational unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Akeem Black (5-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout.

The PBC on FS1 schedule continues Saturday, July 13 when welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James squares off against former world champion Antonio DeMarco in a 10-round welterweight attraction. PBC on FS1 programming builds anticipation for that fight starting on Tuesday, July 2 with FS1 PBC FACE TO FACE: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO on FS1 (7:30 PM ET), as the two fighters sit down face to face before battling in the ring. Then, on Monday, July 8, FS1 PBC COUNTDOWN: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO premieres at 10:30 PM ET, following both fighters through their training camps as they prepare for their upcoming showdown.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE

TIME (ET)

EVENT

NETWORK*

Friday,

June 21

2:00 PM

FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE

FS1 / FOX Deportes

Saturday,

June 22

3:30 PM

FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW

FS2 / FOX Deportes

Sunday, June 23

1:00 PM

INSIDE PBC BOXING

FOX

Sunday, June 23

7:00 PM

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

FOX / FOX Deportes

Sunday, June 23

8:00 PM

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JERMELL CHARLO VS. JORGE COTA

FOX / FOX Deportes

Tuesday, July 2

7:30 PM

FS1 PBC FACE TO FACE: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO

FS1

Monday,

July 8

10:30 PM

FS1 PBC COUNTDOWN: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO

FS1

Saturday,

July 13

8:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JAMAL JAMES VS. ANTONIO DEMARCO

FS1 / FOX Deportes

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83