StubHub becomes official ticketing partner of World Boxing Super Series

The World Boxing Super Series has today announced that StubHub will be the official ticketing and marketplace partner of the World Boxing Super Series. It will list face value tickets on StubHub and as part of the partnership, StubHub will also have a broad range of branding, digital, social and activation rights.

Stubhub will ticket a minimum of six European World Boxing Super Series events offering fans to see the best fight the best in the most iconic arenas around the world, kicking off with WBO World Champion Oleksander Uysk vs. Marco Huck at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on 9th September 2017. Following events include Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund at the Echo Arena Liverpool on 16th September and WBA World Champion George Groves vs. Jamie Cox at the SSE Wembley Arena on 14th October.

“This agreement provides all boxing fans with a clear destination for purchasing tickets to the European fights of The Greatest Prize in Boxing.” said Roger Lodewick, Comosa’s Chief Commercial Officer. ”We look forward to working together with StubHub and leveraging their scale and expertise as one of the industry leaders in ticketing, and particularly in the sport of boxing. Together we will ensure that we will continuously provide fans the opportunity to see the best fight the best in The Greatest arenas around the world.”





Ander Michelena, International General Manager of StubHub, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the new World Boxing Super Series to further promote and support boxing across Europe. Those wishing to purchase face value tickets to the European fights can do so by visiting StubHub.co.uk.”