StubHub UK & Matchroom Boxing to bring key workers and fans closer to their idols during lockdown

StubHub UK, as part of its #TicketForward initiative, has today announced a partnership with Matchroom Boxing which will see some of the sport’s biggest names participate in one-on-one video conversations with inspirational key workers and deserving fans.

#TicketForward rewards the most deserving and inspiring people across the country with tickets to live events. Members of the public can nominate those in their community who inspire them for the chance to gift them free tickets to an event of their choice, or in this case, a virtual meet and greet with their favorite fighters.

With some of the most-anticipated fight nights of 2020 now postponed until later in the year, this represents a unique opportunity for fans to spend time with their heroes ahead of their upcoming bouts.

Tapping into its rich roster of established and up-and-coming boxers alongside well-known performers from the sport’s recent past, Matchroom Boxing has made some of the sweet science’s most exciting names available to meet with deserving key workers and fans. The full list of names who nominees can choose to speak with is below:

● Eddie Hearn

● Tony Bellew

● Joshua Buatsi

● Kell Brook

● Conor Benn

● Anthony Crolla

● Lawrence Okolie

● Josh Warrington

Alongside a virtual meet & greet with the boxer of their choice, those key workers and fans chosen will also be given a pair of VIP tickets to an upcoming fight of their choosing.

Members of the public who want to nominate someone deserving in their local area can do so by heading to the #TicketForward website.

“With all of the recognised boxing world heavyweight champions hailing from the UK, the sport has never been more popular,” said Wayne Grierson, General Manager StubHub UK. “We know fans can’t wait to see their favourite fighters once again but, until it’s safe for live events to start back up, we hope our #TicketForward programme can help bring joy to fans who are practicing social distancing.”

“We are happy to support the #TicketForward initiative by StubHub UK and we’re really excited about the prospect of giving deserving fans all over the country such a unique opportunity” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director, Matchroom Boxing. “While nothing will ever beat the thrill of seeing your favourite fighter perform in the ring, we can’t wait to give some inspiring individuals a truly unforgettable experience.”

To date, StubHub has granted over 400 live experiences to inspiring people, surpassing the goal of one per day in a year.

Nominations can be made at StubHub.co.uk/TicketForward and recipients are selected by a rotating panel of StubHub employees. For more information on #TicketForward, please visit StubHub.co.uk/TicketForward.