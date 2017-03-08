Stuart McLellan and Devin Reti top red hot Teofista Boxing Series 23 Gala April 1st in Calgary, Alberta!

March 7, 2017 – Calgary, Alberta: Eric de Guzman’s renowned Teofista Boxing Series is set to return to the Deerfoot Inn & Casino on Saturday April 1st for the 23rd installment of the popular gala. Tickets are a hot item and are moving fast as the line-up is chalked full of western Canadian talent making this card one of the most anticipated in the series to date.





Canadian super welterweight champion Stuart McLellan (19-2-3, 6 KOs) of Williams Lake, BC and Calgary’s own Devin Reti (7-0, 4 KOs) will co-headline the card in separate bouts.

McLellan, known as ‘The West Coast Warlord’, is surging having reeled off seven straight victories in the last twelve months. That streak began with a huge victory over Janks Trotter in February 2016 to capture the C.P.B.C. 154-pound crown and continued with a string of wins headlining Teofista Boxing Series’ expansion into Mexico. Largely regarded as one of the most avoided fighters in Canada, McLellan was deep in negotiations for an all-Canadian super fight with unbeaten Brandon Brewer on the east coast… but negotiations collapsed. The BC product will now turn his attention to Tlaxcala, Mexico’s Alvaro Enriquez who he will battle in a six round bout April 1st. After picking up his twentieth victory, McLellan will look toward big network television opportunities in the US with marquee names like Jarrett Hurd and Erickson Lubin being mentioned as possible future opponents this year.

Reti, dubbed ‘The Canadian Canelo’ because he resembles Mexican superstar Saul Alvarez both in appearance and style, is a hot commodity in Canadian boxing. After a storied amateur career, the Calgary, Alberta native has racked up seven victories since turning pro including five in the last twelve months. He will face rough and tumble veteran Omar Avelar of Seattle, Washington in a six round bout at 150 pounds. The fight will serve as a segue for Reti to transition from junior middleweight to welterweight division where big opportunities await him, including a tough test currently under negotiations with well travelled Mexican veteran Cesar Figueroa who has faced top Canadian names like Bizier, Luis and Wierzbicki.

An undercard full of local talent will also be on tap including all-action Brett Enns of Calgary taking on Airdrie’s Justin Sluchinski in a four round 135-pound bout sure to produce sparks.

In another exciting lightweight tilt, Calgary’s Louie Grover will tangle with the always exciting Quebec based Michael Gargouri.

Calgary upstart prospect Noah Ali will look to pick up his second pro victory and keep his perfect record in tact when he takes on Saskatoon’s Robert Nelson in a 135-pound four-rounder.

In a sure-fire barn-burner, surging Canadian super middleweight Mike Smallwood will look to build on his five fight-winning streak when he takes on undefeated fellow-Calgary charge Matt Krayco.

Rounding out the card will be Calgary’s own “Rocky” story Roxie Lam and upstart Jason Parks taking on opponents to be named shortly in separate bouts.

Tickets are available by calling or texting 403-681-0094 or online at http://www.ticketzone.com/boxingseries23

Season passes to Teofista Boxing Series are available on corporate, group and individual levels. Reserved seats and luxurious tables are offered for the entire year.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get intimate exposure to thousands of people per event as well as the local traffic exposed to branding on advertisements in the Deerfoot Inn & Casino.

Teofista Boxing Series will be streaming live on social media via the Internet and has plans to move to national television in the next few years.

For all inquiries and questions regarding sponsorship, advertising and business relations with Teofista Boxing Series, contact Eric de Guzman at 403-681-0094.