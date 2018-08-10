Full fight card confirmed for Struer’s biggest boxing event

The full fight card is now confirmed for the Nordic Fight Night on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park headlined by hometown hero Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash with Yessica Munoz.





With eleven fights featuring many of Denmark’s top boxing talents, promoter Nisse Sauerland says it will be biggest and best boxing event Struer has seen.

“This will be our third event in Struer and we look forward to returning on with our biggest and best fight card yet,” says Sauerland.

“There is always a great atmosphere at the Struer Energi Park with the local fans really getting behind Dina Thorslund and the other Danish fighters.





“Following two sell-out shows, we are hoping for another full house on August 25 as Dina will need all the support she can get in order to claim the WBO World title against her toughest opponent Yessica Munoz.”

An action-packed undercard features Danish boxers Dennis Ceylan, Kem Ljungquist, Frederik Hede Jensen, Mikkel Nielsen, Adam Bashanov, Mahdi Jallaw and Haris Dzindo plus German super middleweight Xhek Paskili and Nordic prospects Joanna Ekedahl and Kent Erik Badstad.

The full fight card can be found below.





Bout 1:

Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds:

Kent Erik Badstad (Norway) vs. Bohdan Zlyvko (Ukraine)

Bout 2:

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Joanna Ekedahl (Sweden) vs. Alina Samaonova (Ukraine)

Bout 3:

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Haris Dzindo (Denmark) vs. Gary Abajyan (Georgia)

Bout 4:

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

Xhek Paskali (Germany) vs. Bernard Donfack (Germany)

Bout 5:

Lightweight – 4 Rounds:

Mahdi Jallaw (Denmark) vs. Dmytro Kostenko (Ukraine)

Bout 6:

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

Adam Bashanov (Denmark) vs. Petr Chmelik (Czech Republic)

Bout 7:

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Mikkel Nielsen (Denmark) vs. Aliaksandr Dzemka (Belarus)

Bout 8:

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Frederik Hede Jensen vs. Andrei Nurchynski (Belarus)

Bout 9:

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) vs. David Vyletel (Slovakia)

Bout 10:

Featherweight – 8 Rounds:

Dennis Ceylan (Denmark) vs. Levan Tsiklauri (Georgia)

Bout 11:

WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship:

Dina Thorslund (Denmark) vs. Yessica Munoz (Mexico)

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.