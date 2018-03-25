Straight Outta Brooklyn’ undercard fighters

Undefeated prospects SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, DIMASH NIYAZOV and JULIAN SOSA hit Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Saturday night as special guests of the New York Islanders during their N.H.L. matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks.





(Photos/Courtesy Barclays Center)

Preparing to fight on Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING, at the MATCHROOM BOXING USA ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ event, all three took in the exciting game and signed autographs for a huge crowd of fight fans on hand.

Battling in a scheduled 10-rounder on the undercard, fast-rising unbeaten knockout artist Ergashev, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY will face China’s ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s).

Undefeated lightweight prospect Niyazov, (13-0-3, 6 KO’s), will be making his Barclays Center debut in a six-round bout against an opponent to be announced.





Also fighting in a six-round bout on the undercard, exciting welterweight prospect Sosa, (11-0-1, 4 KO’s), originally from Mexico, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will fight for the fifth time at Barclays Center.

Advance tickets starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Headlining ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPAS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.





Previously announced in an outstanding women’s world title unification bout, WBA Lightweight World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland returns to Barclays Center battling over 10-rounds against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA ‘La Leona’ BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

From the boxing rich country of Kazakhstan, the sport’s next big star, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, welterweight DANIYAR YELEUSSINOV will compete in a six-round bout in his can’t miss pro debut.

Also seeing action from boxing rich Clones, Ireland, ‘Lethel’ Larry Fryers, (6-0-0, 2 KO’s), will fight in a six-round welterweight bout.

Further details on these bouts will be announced shortly.