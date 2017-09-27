Stokes Confident of Denny Stoppage

Tom Stokes believes he will stop Tyler Denny when the unbeaten duo meet for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (30th September).

Stokes believes his pressure and power will prove too much over 10 rounds for the Rowley Regis man in their eagerly anticipated clash, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall.





The 22-year-old will be looking to make it two stoppages in a row after ending Paul Hilz prematurely in his last outing in May.

“I want to keep the pressure on him in this fight,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I have the fitness to be able to do it so I want to keep the work rate up and break him down slowly. Hopefully I can get him out of there early.

“I can see me being too much for him and I think that will tell over time. I will stay patient in there and break him down as the fight goes on.

“I definitely can’t see him lasting 10 rounds with the pressure I am going to put him under.





“I know if I can keep working the body and keep mixing it up I will be able to break him down and it will just be a matter of time before that happens.”

Denny (6-0-2) will be the first southpaw that Stokes (9-0) has faced in his career but the 26-year-old is confident he can capitalise on his stance. Stokes will box at Walsall Town Hall for the eighth time as he looks to make it to 10 unbeaten. The middleweight is looking forward to a raucous home support in this fight and believes he can go on to bigger titles after getting the victory here.

“I am feeling really good,” he added. “I have got another three weeks to go but this is the fittest I have been so far in my career and I am raring to go. The camp has been great and I am feeling really confident.

“The stoppage last time gives me a massive boost going into this title fight. I always knew I had power and people always told me in sparring I had it but to get the stoppage in a fight fills you with confidence.

“The main difficulty with southpaws is that it is awkward and out of the ordinary. But I am not worried about it because we have been doing lots of sparring in the gym with southpaw guys.

“It will be my first time doing 10 rounds and I am really looking forward to it. I know for a fact I will be fit enough on the night and I think my fitness over him will be the big difference.

“It will be brilliant to have all the support behind me. It is a local fight for both of us really and I am not bothered where I fight but I will definitely get a lift from the crowd there supporting me.

“It would be fantastic to get the belt in this fight. It will be a great achievement to get the Midlands title but it is also a great stepping stone that can lead me on to even bigger things in my career.

“After this I will be looking at moving on to the English or the British title and this belt will be a massive step towards me doing that.”

Walsall super bantamweight, James Beech Jr, Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, are also in action.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completes the card.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900 or online here: https://iboxingtickets.com/t/you-asked-for-it-30th-september-walsall

The weigh-in (1.00pm on Friday, 29th September) and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Denny: “I’ll Outclass Stokes”

Tyler Denny believes he will outclass Tom Stokes when the pair clash for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (30th September).

The 26-year-old gave credit to his opponent for his strength and fitness but Denny believes he possesses the skill to outwit Stokes and take his unbeaten record from him.

“Stokes is a good fighter,” conceded Denny to bcb-promotions.com. “He is undefeated and he does the basics well. I think that is underestimated sometimes and some people try and do too much and forget about the basics.

“It will be a good solid test. It is one that I know I am capable of winning but I will have to be at my best on the night.

“I am not worried about his power. We are professional boxers so I think everyone you face will carry a bit of power.

“He got the knockout in his last fight but that doesn’t change anything or give him more power, he could punch before then too so I won’t be worried about it.

“I think I am going to be better than him. He doesn’t have too many weaknesses but I think I will outperform him on the night.

“Everyone knows he is fit and strong and he will come and put the pressure on for 10 rounds and he is hoping that is going to be enough. I have a plan for that and I know how to deal with it.”

The undefeated southpaw believes his tactics, and his stance, could be too much for 22-year-old Stokes to handle over 10 rounds.

“I prefer the longer fights. It gives you more of a window to perform in and I tend to get better as the rounds go on.

“We have a game plan for this but whether I stick to it will be another thing. You need to have a plan going in to a 10 round fight and I am confident it will pay off.”

The Rowley Regis fighter won’t have to travel far to the Town Hall but the venue has been home to seven of Stokes’ nine fights and his opponent will enjoy the majority of the support. Denny is relishing being the away fighter and he insists the hostile atmosphere will spur him on even further.

“It is going to be exciting,” he added. “Stokes always comes to fight and he is aggressive so there will be times where I will fight with him.

“I will get the win whatever way possible, if that means boxing on the back foot or having a fight, I will do what is necessary.

“I respect him as a fighter and he seems a decent lad. It will just be business in there and this is just the next step for us both.

“There are a lot of different types of southpaw, we are not all the same style and I will be using my southpaw skills as much as I can.

“He could struggle with my style but I have heard he has got some southpaw sparring in. Obviously sparring is different to actually fighting but I don’t take much notice of it all.

“It isn’t miles away from me but I am still the away fighter and I know Stokes will have a big following.

“I will be selling tickets as well and it will be a great occasion. It is my first real fight where the crowd is going to be electric and we are both expected to win by our own people.

“Being the away fighter gets me up for it even more and I want to silence the crowd in there.”

The title bout is the result of months of speculation and Denny is delighted to finally get in the ring for their highly-anticipated contest.

“This fight has been inevitable because we live close together and we are the same weight and have had a similar number of fights.

“It was always going to be made and it is nice to get it over and done with now and see who the best is.

“There has been no silly talk off both of us and it has just been about the fight. That’s the way it should be so it has been nice to focus on that.”

Walsall super bantamweight, James Beech Jr, Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, are also in action.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completes the card.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the weigh-in and after-show party (over 18s). The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/