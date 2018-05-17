Stevenson-Jack & Russell-Diaz – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship
May 19, 2018 / Toronto, Ontario, Canada / Air Canada Centre
This will be the 2007th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.
GROUPE YVON MICHEL PRESENTS:
ADONIS “Superman” STEVENSON (Haiti / Canada)
WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion, 9th Title Defense
Age: 40 / Date of birth: September 22, 1977
Residence: Montréal, Québec, Canada / Birthplace: Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Record: 29-1, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 131 / World championship fights: 8-0, 6 KOs
Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 77” – 196cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward
BADOU JACK “The Ripper” (Sweden)
Ranked WBC No. 1 at Light Heavyweight
Former WBC Super Middleweight World Champion, 3 Successful Defenses
Age: 34 / Date of birth: October 31, 1983
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden
Record: 21-1-2, 13 KOs / Total rounds: 147 / World Championship fights: 3-0-2, 1 KO
Height: 6’0.5″ – 184cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 196 cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Self-managed / Trainer: Lou Del Valle
WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:
1. Harold Johnson (US) 1963
2. Willie Pastrano (US) 1963 – 1965
3. Jose Torres (P. Rico) 1965 – 1966
4. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1966 – 1968
5. Bob Foster (US) 1968 – 1974
6. John Conteh (GB) 1974 – 1977
7. Miguel Angel Cuello (Arg) 1977 – 1978
8. Mate Parlov (Yugoslavia) 1978
9. Marvin Johnson (US) 1978 – 1979
10. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US) 1979 – 1981
11. Dwight Muhammad Qawi (US) 1981 – 1983
12. Michael Spinks (US) 1983 – 1985
13. J.B. Williamson (US) 1985 – 1986
14. Dennis Andries (GB) 1986 – 1987
15. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987
16. Don LaLonde (CAN) 1987 – 1988
17. Ray Leonard (US) 1988
18. Dennis Andries (GB) 1989 *
19. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1989 – 1990
20. Dennis Andries (GB) 1990 – 1991 *
21. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1991 – 1994 *
22. Mike McCallum (Jamaica) 1994 – 1995
23. Fabrice Tiozzo (Fra) 1995 – 1996
24. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1996 – 1997
25. Montell Griffin (US) 1997
26. Graciano Rocchigiani (Ger) (Int.) 1998
27. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1997 – 2003 *
28. Antonio Tarver (US) 2003
29. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 2003 – 2004 *
30. Antonio Tarver (US) 2004 *
31. Tomasz Adamek (Poland) 2005 – 2007
32. Chad Dawson (US) 2007 – 2008
33. Adrian Diaconu (Rom/Can) 2008 – 2009
34. Jean Pascal (Haiti/Canada) 2009 – 2011
35. Chad Dawson (US) Interim 2009 – 2010 *
36. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2011 – 2012
37. Chad Dawson (US) 2012 – 2013*
38. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Can) 2013 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Bernard Hopkins (US)
2. Roy Jones Jr. (US)
3. Bob Foster (US)
4. Michael Spinks (US)
5. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Canada)
6. Jose Torres (Puerto Rico)
7. Dick Tiger (Nigeria)
8. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US)
9. Mike McCallum (Jamaica)
10. Chad Dawson (US)
MEMORABLE FIGHTS:
May 24, 2014 Adonis Stevenson W12 Andrzej Fonfara – Montréal, Québec
June 8, 2013 Adonis Stevenson KO1 Chad Dawson – Montréal, Québec
Apr. 28, 2012 Chad Dawson W12 Bernard Hopkins – Atlantic City, New Jersey
May 21, 2011 Bernard Hopkins W12 John Pascal – Montréal, Québec
Dec. 11, 2009 Jean Pascal W12 Adrian Diaconu – Montréal, Québec
Apr. 12, 2008 Chad Dawson W12 Glen Johnson – Tampa, Florida
May 21, 2005 Tomasz Adamek W12 Paul Briggs – Chicago, Illinois
May 15, 2004 Antonio Tarver TKO2 Roy Jones Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 22, 1996 Roy Jones Jr. W12 Mike McCallum – Tampa, Florida
July 23, 1994 Mike McCallum W12 Jeff Harding – Bismarck, North Dakota
Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO9 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 29, 1988 Donny Lalonde TKO5 Leslie Stewart – Port of Spain, Trinidad
Mar. 7, 1987 Thomas Hearns TKO10 Dennis Andries – Detroit, Michigan
Sep. 10, 1986 Dennis Andries TKO9 Tony Sibson – London, England
Mar. 18, 1983 Michael Spinks W15 Dwight Muhammad Qawi – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Dec. 19, 1981 Dwight Muhammad Qawi TKO10 Matthew Saad Muhammad – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Apr. 22, 1979 Matthew Saad Muhammad TKO8 Marvin Johnson – Indianapolis, Indiana
Oct. 9, 1976 John Conteh W15 Yaqui Lopez – Copenhagen, Denmark
May 24, 1968 Bob Foster KO4 Dick Tiger – New York, New York
Dec. 16, 1966 Dick Tiger W15 José Torres – New York, New York
Aug. 15, 1966 José Torres W15 Eddie Cotton – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 1, 1963 Willie Pastrano W15 Harold Johnson – Las Vegas, Nevada
WBC STATISTICS
WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship
May 19, 2018 / Oxon Hill, Maryland / MGM National Harbor
This will be the 2006th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.
TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
“Mr.” GARY RUSSELL JR. (United States)
WBC Featherweight World Champion, 2 successful defenses
Age: 29 / Date of birth: June 5, 1988
Residence: Capitol Heights, Maryland / Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Record: 28-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 129 / World championship fights: 3-1, 3 KOs
Height: 5’4.5” – 164 cm / Reach: 64” – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Gary Russell Sr.
JOSEPH “JoJo” DIAZ JR. (United States)
Ranked WBC No. 1 at Featherweight
Age: 25 / Date of birth: November 23, 1992
Residence: Glendora, California / Birthplace: Downey, California
Record: 26-0, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 162 / WBC affiliated title held: NABF featherweight
Height: 5’6 – 168cm / Reach: 64″ – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Ralph Heredia / Trainer: Joseph Diaz Sr.
WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:
1. Davey Moore (US) + 1963
2. Ultiminio Ramos (Mex) 1963 – 1964
3. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) + 1964 – 1967
4. Howard Winstone (Wales) + 1968
5. Jose Legra (Cuba) 1968 – 1969
6. Johnny Famechon (Fran) 1969 – 1970
7. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) * + 1970
8. Kuniaki Shibata (Japan) 1970 – 1972
9. Clemente Sanchez (Mex) + 1972
10. Jose Legra (Cuba) * 1972 – 1973
11. Eder Jofre (Bra) 1973
12. Bobby Chacon (US) 1974 – 1975
13. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1975
14. David Kotey (Ghana) 1975 – 1976
15. Danny Lopez (US) 1976 – 1980
16. Salvador Sanchez (Mex) + 1980 – 1982
17. Juan Laporte (P. Rico( 1982 – 1984
18. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1984
19. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1984 – 1987
20. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1988 – 1990
21. Marcos Villasana (Mex) 1990 – 1991
22. Paul Hodkinson (GB) 1991 – 1993
23. Goyo Vargas (Mex) 1993
24. Kevin Kelley (US) 1993 – 1995
25. Alejandro Gonzalez (Mex) 1995
26. Manuel Medina (Mex) 1995
27. Luisito Espinosa (Phil) 1995 – 1999
28. Cesar Soto (Mex) 1999
29. Naseem Hamed (GB) 1999
30. Guty Espadas (Mex) 2000 – 2001
31. Erik Morales (Mex) 2001 – 2002
32. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mex) 2002
33. Erik Morales (Mex) * 2002 – 2003
34. Injin Chi (Korea) 2004 – 2006
35. Takashi Koshimoto (Japan) 2006
36. Humberto Soto (Mex) Interim 2005 – 2006
37. Rodolfo Lopez (Mex) 2006
38. Injin Chi (Korea) * 2006
39. Jorge Linares (Ven) 2007
40. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2008 – 2009
41. Takahiro Aoh (Jap) 2009
42. Elio Rojas (Dom. R.) 2010
43. Hozumi Hasegawa (Jap) 2010 – 2011
44. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex) 2011 – 2012
45. Daniel Ponce de Leon (Mex) 2012 – 2013
46. Abner Mares (US) 2013
47. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex)* 2013 – 2015
48. Gary Russell Jr. (US) 2015 –
* Regained
WBC FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Erik Morales (Mexico)
2. Salvador Sanchez (Mexico) +
3. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)
4. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)
5. Ultiminio Ramos (Mexico/Cuba)
6. Davey Moore (United States) +
7. Vicente Saldivar (Mexico) +
8. Jeff Fenech (Australia)
9. Danny Lopez (United States)
10. Marcos Villasana (Mexico)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:
43 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Vicente Saldivar (Mexico), Jose Legra (Cuba-Spain), Erik Morales (Mexico), Injin Chi (Korea), Jhonny Gonzalez (Mexico).
136 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in WBC history.
60 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in the United States in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
Mar. 28, 2015 Gary Russell Jr. TKO4 Jhonny Gonzalez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 24, 2013 Jhonny Gonzalez KO1 Abner Mares – Carson, California
May 4, 2013 Abner Mares TKO9 Daniel Ponce de Leon – Las Vegas, Nevada
April 8, 2011 Jhonny Gonzalez TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Kobe, Japan
Nov. 26, 2010 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Juan Carlos Burgos – Nagoya, Japan
Mar. 12, 2009 Takahiro Ao W12 Oscar Larios – Tokyo, Japan
May 31, 2008 Oscar Larios TKO5 Feider Viloria – Chetumal, Mexico
July 21, 2007 Jorge Linares TKO10 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas Nevada
Aug. 20, 2005 Humberto Soto W12 Rocky Juarez – Rosemont, Illinois
April 10, 2004 In-Jin Chi KO7 Michael Brodie – Manchester, England
Nov. 16, 2002 Erik Morales W12 Paulie Ayala – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 22, 2002 Marco Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada
July 28, 2001 Erik Morales W12 In-Jin Chi – Los Angeles, California
Oct. 22, 1999 Naseem Hamed W12 Cesar Soto – Detroit, Michigan
Jan. 7, 1995 Alejandro Gonzalez TKO10 Kevin Kelley – San Antonio, Texas
May 6, 1994 Kevin Kelley W12 Jesse Benavides – Atlantic City, New Jersey
April 28, 1993 Goya Vargas TKO7 Paul Hodkinson – Dublin, Ireland
Nov. 13, 1991 Paul Hodkinson W12 Marcos Villasana – Belfast, Northern Ireland
Aug. 15, 1991 Marcos Villasana W12 Ricardo Cepeda – Marbella, Spain
April 8, 1989 Jeff Fenech W12 Marcos Villasana – Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12, 1984 Azumah Nelson KO11 Wilfredo Gomez – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Mar. 31, 1984 Wilfredo Gomez W12 Juan Laporte – San Juan, Puerto Rico
July 21, 1982 Salvador Sanchez TKO15 Azumah Nelson – New York, New York
Aug. 21, 1981 Salvador Sanchez TKO8 Wilfredo Gomez – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 21, 1980 Salvador Sanchez TKO14 Danny Lopez – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 17, 1979 Danny Lopez KO15 Mike Ayala – San Antonio, Texas
June 20, 1975 Ruben Olivares TKO2 Bobby Chacon – Inglewood, California
March 1, 1975 Bobby Chacon KO2 Jesus Estrada – Los Angeles, California
Oct. 21, 1973 Eder Jofre KO4 Vicente Saldivar – Salvador, Brazil
May 9, 1970 Vicente Saldivar W15 Johnny Famechon – Rome, Italy
Mar. 21, 1963 Sugar Ramos TKO10 Davey Moore – Los Angeles, California
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.