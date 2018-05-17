Stevenson-Jack & Russell-Diaz – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

May 19, 2018 / Toronto, Ontario, Canada / Air Canada Centre

This will be the 2007th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.





GROUPE YVON MICHEL PRESENTS:

ADONIS “Superman” STEVENSON (Haiti / Canada)

WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion, 9th Title Defense

Age: 40 / Date of birth: September 22, 1977

Residence: Montréal, Québec, Canada / Birthplace: Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Record: 29-1, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 131 / World championship fights: 8-0, 6 KOs

Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 77” – 196cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward

BADOU JACK “The Ripper” (Sweden)

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Light Heavyweight

Former WBC Super Middleweight World Champion, 3 Successful Defenses

Age: 34 / Date of birth: October 31, 1983

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Record: 21-1-2, 13 KOs / Total rounds: 147 / World Championship fights: 3-0-2, 1 KO

Height: 6’0.5″ – 184cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 196 cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Self-managed / Trainer: Lou Del Valle

WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:

1. Harold Johnson (US) 1963

2. Willie Pastrano (US) 1963 – 1965

3. Jose Torres (P. Rico) 1965 – 1966

4. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1966 – 1968

5. Bob Foster (US) 1968 – 1974

6. John Conteh (GB) 1974 – 1977

7. Miguel Angel Cuello (Arg) 1977 – 1978

8. Mate Parlov (Yugoslavia) 1978

9. Marvin Johnson (US) 1978 – 1979

10. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US) 1979 – 1981

11. Dwight Muhammad Qawi (US) 1981 – 1983

12. Michael Spinks (US) 1983 – 1985

13. J.B. Williamson (US) 1985 – 1986

14. Dennis Andries (GB) 1986 – 1987

15. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987

16. Don LaLonde (CAN) 1987 – 1988

17. Ray Leonard (US) 1988

18. Dennis Andries (GB) 1989 *

19. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1989 – 1990

20. Dennis Andries (GB) 1990 – 1991 *

21. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1991 – 1994 *

22. Mike McCallum (Jamaica) 1994 – 1995

23. Fabrice Tiozzo (Fra) 1995 – 1996

24. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1996 – 1997

25. Montell Griffin (US) 1997

26. Graciano Rocchigiani (Ger) (Int.) 1998

27. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1997 – 2003 *

28. Antonio Tarver (US) 2003

29. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 2003 – 2004 *

30. Antonio Tarver (US) 2004 *

31. Tomasz Adamek (Poland) 2005 – 2007

32. Chad Dawson (US) 2007 – 2008

33. Adrian Diaconu (Rom/Can) 2008 – 2009

34. Jean Pascal (Haiti/Canada) 2009 – 2011

35. Chad Dawson (US) Interim 2009 – 2010 *

36. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2011 – 2012

37. Chad Dawson (US) 2012 – 2013*

38. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Can) 2013 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Bernard Hopkins (US)

2. Roy Jones Jr. (US)

3. Bob Foster (US)

4. Michael Spinks (US)

5. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Canada)

6. Jose Torres (Puerto Rico)

7. Dick Tiger (Nigeria)

8. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US)

9. Mike McCallum (Jamaica)

10. Chad Dawson (US)

MEMORABLE FIGHTS:

May 24, 2014 Adonis Stevenson W12 Andrzej Fonfara – Montréal, Québec

June 8, 2013 Adonis Stevenson KO1 Chad Dawson – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 28, 2012 Chad Dawson W12 Bernard Hopkins – Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 21, 2011 Bernard Hopkins W12 John Pascal – Montréal, Québec

Dec. 11, 2009 Jean Pascal W12 Adrian Diaconu – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 12, 2008 Chad Dawson W12 Glen Johnson – Tampa, Florida

May 21, 2005 Tomasz Adamek W12 Paul Briggs – Chicago, Illinois

May 15, 2004 Antonio Tarver TKO2 Roy Jones Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 22, 1996 Roy Jones Jr. W12 Mike McCallum – Tampa, Florida

July 23, 1994 Mike McCallum W12 Jeff Harding – Bismarck, North Dakota

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO9 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 29, 1988 Donny Lalonde TKO5 Leslie Stewart – Port of Spain, Trinidad

Mar. 7, 1987 Thomas Hearns TKO10 Dennis Andries – Detroit, Michigan

Sep. 10, 1986 Dennis Andries TKO9 Tony Sibson – London, England

Mar. 18, 1983 Michael Spinks W15 Dwight Muhammad Qawi – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Dec. 19, 1981 Dwight Muhammad Qawi TKO10 Matthew Saad Muhammad – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Apr. 22, 1979 Matthew Saad Muhammad TKO8 Marvin Johnson – Indianapolis, Indiana

Oct. 9, 1976 John Conteh W15 Yaqui Lopez – Copenhagen, Denmark

May 24, 1968 Bob Foster KO4 Dick Tiger – New York, New York

Dec. 16, 1966 Dick Tiger W15 José Torres – New York, New York

Aug. 15, 1966 José Torres W15 Eddie Cotton – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 1, 1963 Willie Pastrano W15 Harold Johnson – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

May 19, 2018 / Oxon Hill, Maryland / MGM National Harbor

This will be the 2006th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.

TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

“Mr.” GARY RUSSELL JR. (United States)

WBC Featherweight World Champion, 2 successful defenses

Age: 29 / Date of birth: June 5, 1988

Residence: Capitol Heights, Maryland / Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Record: 28-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 129 / World championship fights: 3-1, 3 KOs

Height: 5’4.5” – 164 cm / Reach: 64” – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Gary Russell Sr.

JOSEPH “JoJo” DIAZ JR. (United States)

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Featherweight

Age: 25 / Date of birth: November 23, 1992

Residence: Glendora, California / Birthplace: Downey, California

Record: 26-0, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 162 / WBC affiliated title held: NABF featherweight

Height: 5’6 – 168cm / Reach: 64″ – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Ralph Heredia / Trainer: Joseph Diaz Sr.

WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:

1. Davey Moore (US) + 1963

2. Ultiminio Ramos (Mex) 1963 – 1964

3. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) + 1964 – 1967

4. Howard Winstone (Wales) + 1968

5. Jose Legra (Cuba) 1968 – 1969

6. Johnny Famechon (Fran) 1969 – 1970

7. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) * + 1970

8. Kuniaki Shibata (Japan) 1970 – 1972

9. Clemente Sanchez (Mex) + 1972

10. Jose Legra (Cuba) * 1972 – 1973

11. Eder Jofre (Bra) 1973

12. Bobby Chacon (US) 1974 – 1975

13. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1975

14. David Kotey (Ghana) 1975 – 1976

15. Danny Lopez (US) 1976 – 1980

16. Salvador Sanchez (Mex) + 1980 – 1982

17. Juan Laporte (P. Rico( 1982 – 1984

18. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1984

19. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1984 – 1987

20. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1988 – 1990

21. Marcos Villasana (Mex) 1990 – 1991

22. Paul Hodkinson (GB) 1991 – 1993

23. Goyo Vargas (Mex) 1993

24. Kevin Kelley (US) 1993 – 1995

25. Alejandro Gonzalez (Mex) 1995

26. Manuel Medina (Mex) 1995

27. Luisito Espinosa (Phil) 1995 – 1999

28. Cesar Soto (Mex) 1999

29. Naseem Hamed (GB) 1999

30. Guty Espadas (Mex) 2000 – 2001

31. Erik Morales (Mex) 2001 – 2002

32. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mex) 2002

33. Erik Morales (Mex) * 2002 – 2003

34. Injin Chi (Korea) 2004 – 2006

35. Takashi Koshimoto (Japan) 2006

36. Humberto Soto (Mex) Interim 2005 – 2006

37. Rodolfo Lopez (Mex) 2006

38. Injin Chi (Korea) * 2006

39. Jorge Linares (Ven) 2007

40. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2008 – 2009

41. Takahiro Aoh (Jap) 2009

42. Elio Rojas (Dom. R.) 2010

43. Hozumi Hasegawa (Jap) 2010 – 2011

44. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex) 2011 – 2012

45. Daniel Ponce de Leon (Mex) 2012 – 2013

46. Abner Mares (US) 2013

47. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex)* 2013 – 2015

48. Gary Russell Jr. (US) 2015 –

* Regained

WBC FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS

1. Erik Morales (Mexico)

2. Salvador Sanchez (Mexico) +

3. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)

4. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)

5. Ultiminio Ramos (Mexico/Cuba)

6. Davey Moore (United States) +

7. Vicente Saldivar (Mexico) +

8. Jeff Fenech (Australia)

9. Danny Lopez (United States)

10. Marcos Villasana (Mexico)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

43 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Vicente Saldivar (Mexico), Jose Legra (Cuba-Spain), Erik Morales (Mexico), Injin Chi (Korea), Jhonny Gonzalez (Mexico).





136 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in WBC history.

60 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Mar. 28, 2015 Gary Russell Jr. TKO4 Jhonny Gonzalez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 24, 2013 Jhonny Gonzalez KO1 Abner Mares – Carson, California

May 4, 2013 Abner Mares TKO9 Daniel Ponce de Leon – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 8, 2011 Jhonny Gonzalez TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Kobe, Japan

Nov. 26, 2010 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Juan Carlos Burgos – Nagoya, Japan

Mar. 12, 2009 Takahiro Ao W12 Oscar Larios – Tokyo, Japan

May 31, 2008 Oscar Larios TKO5 Feider Viloria – Chetumal, Mexico

July 21, 2007 Jorge Linares TKO10 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas Nevada

Aug. 20, 2005 Humberto Soto W12 Rocky Juarez – Rosemont, Illinois

April 10, 2004 In-Jin Chi KO7 Michael Brodie – Manchester, England

Nov. 16, 2002 Erik Morales W12 Paulie Ayala – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 22, 2002 Marco Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 28, 2001 Erik Morales W12 In-Jin Chi – Los Angeles, California

Oct. 22, 1999 Naseem Hamed W12 Cesar Soto – Detroit, Michigan

Jan. 7, 1995 Alejandro Gonzalez TKO10 Kevin Kelley – San Antonio, Texas

May 6, 1994 Kevin Kelley W12 Jesse Benavides – Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 28, 1993 Goya Vargas TKO7 Paul Hodkinson – Dublin, Ireland

Nov. 13, 1991 Paul Hodkinson W12 Marcos Villasana – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Aug. 15, 1991 Marcos Villasana W12 Ricardo Cepeda – Marbella, Spain

April 8, 1989 Jeff Fenech W12 Marcos Villasana – Melbourne, Australia

Dec. 12, 1984 Azumah Nelson KO11 Wilfredo Gomez – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Mar. 31, 1984 Wilfredo Gomez W12 Juan Laporte – San Juan, Puerto Rico

July 21, 1982 Salvador Sanchez TKO15 Azumah Nelson – New York, New York

Aug. 21, 1981 Salvador Sanchez TKO8 Wilfredo Gomez – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 21, 1980 Salvador Sanchez TKO14 Danny Lopez – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 17, 1979 Danny Lopez KO15 Mike Ayala – San Antonio, Texas

June 20, 1975 Ruben Olivares TKO2 Bobby Chacon – Inglewood, California

March 1, 1975 Bobby Chacon KO2 Jesus Estrada – Los Angeles, California

Oct. 21, 1973 Eder Jofre KO4 Vicente Saldivar – Salvador, Brazil

May 9, 1970 Vicente Saldivar W15 Johnny Famechon – Rome, Italy

Mar. 21, 1963 Sugar Ramos TKO10 Davey Moore – Los Angeles, California

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.