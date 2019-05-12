Steven Ward – Liam Conroy clash on ESPN+ on July 21

Former sparring partners Ward and Conroy clash on ESPN+





Steven Ward and Liam Conroy will collide for the WBO European light-heavyweight title on the #MTKFightNight at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on June 21 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The former sparring partners clash on a stacked bill at the iconic venue, where Tyrone McKenna and Darragh Foley headline with the WBC International super-lightweight belt on the line.

Ward (11-0, 4 KOs), who will enjoy home advantage, said: “Winning the European title would mean the world to me. It’s a step up I’m ready for and victory will open up so many more doors.





“We’ve done a lot of sparring ahead of his fight with Buatsi. It was good sparring and we got on well. There’s no need to change any preparations based on the sparring we had.

“I’m confident in my boxing and once you get in there, Liam’s in the way of where I want to go. Our paths have crossed and getting past him will put me another rung up the ladder.”

Barrow-in-Furness’ Conroy (16-4-1, 8 KOs) added: “I’m going to the lion’s den again but I’m looking forward to it. I hope it’s a good atmosphere because I thrive off hostile environments. I’ve heard great things about that venue.

“He’s been my sparring partner and we’ve helped each other a lot in the past so there’s not too much homework to do. Myself and Johnney Roye really focus on my strengths and weaknesses anyway.

“I still want to build myself back up to the British title mandatory position. It’s still my dream and I won’t stop until I get it.”

Further announcements on fights and fighters for the show, which will also be broadcast on iFL TV, will be forthcoming in due course.

