Steven Ortiz vs. Joshua Davis on Jan.26 on Real Deal card

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing has announced ‘Real Deal Showcase Series I’, a sensational professional boxing card set for Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia.

Said Boxing Legend Holyfield, “I fought many times in Atlantic City and know first-hand how passionate and knowledgeable the boxing fans from Philadelphia are and look forward to presenting an entertaining card on January 26th.”





“We’ve got a number of fighters from the Philadelphia area and are very excited to work with the team at the Sugarhouse Casino on this action-packed event,” said COO of The Real Deal Boxing ERIC BENTLEY. “This will be our sixth national event since our inception in June and it’s been very rewarding to have the fans and media respond in such a positive manner to our shows.”

“With our showcase series, we truly want to highlight some of the top, young prospects in boxing and this initial event does just that.”

Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal Showcase Series I’, priced at $125, $75 and $50 are NOW ON SALE and may be purchased at www.SugarhouseEntertainment.com Sugarhouse Casino is located at 1001 N. Delaware, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Doors on the night of the event will open at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Headlining ‘Real Deal Showcase Series I’ undefeated top Philadelphia prospect STEVEN ORTIZ, (7-0-0, 2 KO’s), faces off against JOSHUA DAVIS, (11-2-0, 5 KO’s) in an eight round lightweight clash.

The 24-year-old Ortiz has continued to impress the local fans with his last four fights coming in the Liberty City, most recently winning a six round unanimous decision over then undefeated fellow prospect Tyrome Jones on June 24, 2017.





Davis will be looking to hit the win column again following his last bout, a hard-fought six round decision loss to Ray Lampkin on October 19, 2017 in Atlanta, GA on a Real Deal Boxing Promotions card celebrating Holyfield’s 55th birthday.

Prior to the loss Davis had won seven fights in a row, his most recent victory coming on May 19, 2017, knocking out Carlos Rosario in the seventh round in Philadelphia.

Co-featured is a sensational eight round super middleweight clash between Brazil’s ISAAC RODRIGUES, (22-2-0, 19 KO’s) and ANDY MEJIAS, (15-1-0, 6 KO’s) of Utica, New York.

Currently riding a seven-bout winning streak, six by knockout, the heavy-handed Rodrigues will look to keep the pressure on Mejias from the opening bell, a style that has worked well throughout his twelve-year career including victories over world class fighters; Brian Vera and Jose Pinzon.





Mejias will be looking to bounce back into the win column after suffering his first defeat in his most recent fight against Ian Green on March 23, 2017, a hotly contested six round majority decision loss. Prior to that Mejias had won his first fifteen fights as a professional dating back to 2006.

Rounding out the card, three top undefeated national prospects will see action against opponents to be announced.

Heavy handed 20-year-old EDGAR BERLANGA, (6-0-0, 6 KO’s), of New York, NY, will compete in a six-round middleweight clash, 20-year-old welterweight prospect, JARON ‘Boots’ ENNIS, (17-0-0, 15 KO’s), of Philadelphia will see action in an eight rounder and 22-year-old, 2017 National Golden Gloves Champion POINDEXTER KNIGHT JR., (1-0-0, 1 KO) also of Philadelphia will battle in a scheduled four rounder in the welterweight division.

Also featured on the card is super middleweight BRANDON ROBINSON, (8-1, 6 KO’s), fighting in a six rounder against an opponent to be announced.

More details on the exciting undercard for ‘Real Deal Showcase Series 1” will be announced shortly.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).