Steve Rolls in Raptor Mode for GGG Fight

Inspired by the Raptors run to the NBA Championship Finals, undefeated Top-10 contender Steve Rolls is determined to give his hometown of Toronto another reason to cheer. Like the Raptors, who are ahead 1-0 in their challenge of the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors (Rolls attended Game 1), Rolls will be the underdog when he faces boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar attraction Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, who successfully defended his middleweight titles a record 20 consecutive times — 18 by knockout. Golovkin and Rolls will go mano a mano in a 12-round rumble, which will be contested at a maximum weight of 164 lbs. and streamed live on DAZN, next Saturday, June 8, from the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.





“You can look at me as an underdog but in my mind, I’m the best investment this side of Wall Street,” said Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs). “Triple G is going to face boxing’s version of Kawhi Leonard on June 8.”

“Boxing is no game,” responded Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan. “I want a war. I have trained for a war. That’s why boxing fans enjoy the Big Drama Show. I come to fight.”

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for GGG vs. Rolls Fight Week. Here is the Fight Week Media Schedule (Note: All times are Eastern Daylight Time):

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

· Noon – Outdoor Public Workouts at Madison Square Garden (8th Avenue at 33rd Street)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

· 11:30 a.m. – Final Press Conference at Madison Square Garden’s Chase Square (Media may arrive starting at 11:00 a.m.)

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

· 3:00 p.m. – Official Weigh-In in Madison Square Garden’s Chase Square. Open to the public. (Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

FIGHT DAY!

· 4:30 p.m. – Media Credentials opens (The Garden box office – window 22, remember to bring your ID)

· 6:30 p.m. – First bout

· 7:00 p.m. – DAZN live stream begins

· 9:00 p.m. – Main Card begins

GGG vs. Rolls kicks off the exclusive six-fight, three-year global partnership between GGG Promotions and DAZN, the world’s fastest-growing sports streaming platform.

Promoted by GGG Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment, remaining tickets to The Big Apple battle between Golovkin and Rolls may be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008), and online at www.ticketmaster.com and www.msg.com.

Keep current with all the GGG vs. Rolls fight week activities via DAZN social channels. For more information, fans can follow DAZN’s U.S. social channels: @DAZNUSA for Facebook, @DAZN_USA for Twitter, and DAZN_USA for Instagram.