Steve Gago sets sights on IBF Pan-Pacific title

Perth’s undefeated Welterweight standout Steve Gago has much to look forward too, as he tops the bill at the coveted IBF convention in Macau, contesting the IBF’s Pan-Pacific title as he looks towards breaking onto the world scene in quick fashion.





Gago has an unblemished professional record so far as a professional, opened up at the opportunity given to him to box at the prestigious IBF convention.

He said, “Firstly thank you to my manager Tony Tolj at Dragon Fire Boxing for making this opportunity a reality for me.

“As a boxer, you always want to be recognised by the governing bodies, so fighting at a convention is the ultimate. I can’t wait to put on a show for the IBF representatives and hopefully showcase my skills well enough, win the fight and emerge with a high world rating following it.”





Gago will contest the Pan-Pacific regions title at the Macau convention, and the Perth native opened up about his preparations prior to his big opportunity.

Gago said, “Training is going perfectly. I am always in the gym, sparring up and coming talent like Jackson England who is going to be a champion going forward, and experienced former world champions like Lucas Browne. I couldn’t ask for more training wise and that is showing in my performances.”

Every fighter works towards being the best in their country, and then the best in the world. Gago is no exception, as, under the guidance of Dragon Fire Boxing, he has plotted a way to the pinnacle of the sport.

Gago elaborated, “I want to be recognised as the best fighter in my weight class in Australia, which means everything to me. I have an experienced Filipino opponent in the opposite corner in Macau, and I know that I will have to be at my best to prove I am the best Welterweight in Australia and the Pan-Pacific region.

“I am not looking past this fight by any means, but my plan is to take on the world starting at the IBF convention in Macau. I will fight anyone and I know that anyone that is put in front of me I will beat and I will beat them in entertaining fashion.

“I am a no-nonsense fighter. I come to fight, and that is what not just boxing fans but general sports fans want to see the world around. My manager Tony Tolj will deliver me the fights that sports fans will be entertained with and I will continue to work towards becoming a world champion starting at the IBF convention in Macau.”