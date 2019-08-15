Steve Gago gunning for rematch after dropping controversial decision against Nursultan Zhangabayev

Steve Gago produced arguably a career-best display this week as many saw him beating former Kazak amateur standout Nursultan Zhangabayev in a fight which had the WBA Inter-Continental, WBO Global and IBF Australiasian Welterweight title on the line.





In a fight which saw a lot of scrappy tactics and points deducted, the vast majority ringside including Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Barry Michael seeing the fight in favour of Gago, who visibly landed the cleaner work throughout but didn’t get the judges nod, despite the Kazak conceding 3 point deductions due to low blows.

Gago weighed in on the fight itself and discussed the possibilities of a rematch. He said, “Firstly congratulations to Zhangabayev. Even though I don’t agree with the decision I respect the judge’s decision. He is a top-class fighter but I showed that I am at that level where he is and that is in the world top 15.

“I would love a rematch as I felt I won the fight. I landed more clean shots and that’s what you have to do to win the fight at the end of the day. I believe there is definitely unfinished business and if I have to travel to his adopted home of Sydney or Kazakstan it doesn’t really matter I’m willing to do it as I want to prove that I have the ability to compete for world titles.”





Zhangabayev was a product of the same amateur system as Gennady Golovkin, and Gago’s manager Tony Tolj also gave his take on the night’s proceedings.

He said, “I personally felt that Steve won the fight. The Kazak kid has a great pedigree and I believe Steve showed that he is at that top level and I’m very proud of his performance. There were 3 point deductions for low blows, very unlucky not to get a DQ win, but thats boxing

“I would welcome a rematch if the offer was right for Steve I mirror his thoughts in saying that there is unfinished business there. They are both quality fighters and I’m sure the rematch would be more explosive as they both know each other now, and it would be a fight where there would be once again, no losers.”