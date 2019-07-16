Steve Forbes and “Chop Chop” Corley Discuss Their Exhibition!

2Pound Sports and Entertainment’s Fight Night 4 is just a few weeks away, and former champions Steve “2 Pound” Forbes and DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley see their 3 round exhibition leading to big things!





At 42 and 45 respectively, Forbes and Corley will climb into the ring at the Clackamas Armory on August 3rd with over 130 professional bouts between them, having faced opponents like Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Oscar de la Hoya. Though both men are still on the hunt for big fights, in the meanwhile both have agreed to meet in a special exhibition for local fight fans.

But what should fans expect to happen in this exhibition?

Forbes, 36-14 with 11 knockouts, says that while it’s not exactly the same as a full professional bout, the punches will definitely be real.





“Being that we’re both former champions, there will be a competitive thing there,” Forbes says. “I kinda want to see his tricks, and I’m sure he wants to see mine.”

Forbes and Corley aren’t entirely unfamiliar, however, as “2 Pound” helped Corley as a sparring partner for his showdown with Mayweather in 2004. Both fighters bring heaps of skills to the table, and Corley agrees that the exhibition will be competitive.

“We’re gonna get in there and have fun, but we’re gonna throw real punches,” Corley says. “Steve and I know each other very well.”

Exhibitions haven’t been common in recent years, but in eras past, even popular, yet inactive champions like Jack Dempsey fought in exhibition matches while holding the title. Heavyweight champion Joe Louis fought nearly 100 exhibitions during World War II. The practice of staging exhibitions fell out of favor, but 2Pound Sports is looking to help bring it back.

This exhibition was born of necessity, as Forbes put off training to mourn the death of two close family members. But his late grandmother and Portland community leader Mary Overstreet Smith would have encouraged Forbes to honor the memory of loved ones by transforming pain into perseverance. So that’s what “2 Pound” is doing.

“A lot of the older fighters and guys that have been around like the idea [of exhibitions],” says Forbes. “I feel like a lot of skills have been lost in boxing, and we have a lot of YouTube trainers who hold mitts and they don’t teach the skills and essence of boxing. This could open that back up and go old school.”

Corley, whose 18-year-old son DeJon makes his pro debut on the same card, hopes to encourage even retired fighters to more safely stay active and be involved in boxing.

“We want to show the young fighters that, if you take care of your body, you can still compete at an older age,” Corley says. “Older fighters can still be healthy, get in there and move around three round with another older fighter and show the young kids it can be done. This is a wise man’s sport.”

Also schedule to fight on August 3rd at the Clackamas Armory:

Andre Keys (10-1, 5 KO) vs. Antonio Neal (4-10-1, 3 KO)

Chris Johnson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. William Fernandez (0-6, 0 KO)

DeJon Corley (Debut) vs. Mike Fernandez (0-1, 0 KO)

Daquan Wyatt (3-0, 3 KO) vs. Andres Abarca (1-2, 0 KO)

William Hernandez-Gomez (Debut) vs. TBA

The 1100-seat Clackamas Armory is located just 20 minutes south of Portland at 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, Oregon.

To purchase tickets, visit TicketTomato.com and search “boxing.”