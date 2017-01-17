Boxing News 24/7


Steve Farhood Ring 8 Guest Speaker Tuesday night

Award-winning boxing journalist Steve Farhood will be Ring 8’s guest speaker tomorrow night (Tuesday night, Jan., 17) at its monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m. ET, at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York.


“Ring 8 is excited to have Steve Farhood as our featured speaker” said newly appointed Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch. “Steve is one of the most respected media members in the sport and well deserving of the recent announcement that he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Internationally respected throughout boxing as an analyst, historian and writer/editor, Farhood is also a New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) inductee. Ring 8 sponsors the NYSBHOF.

Farhood, of Brooklyn, is the former editor-and-chief of The Ring and KO Magazine, in addition to being a veteran television commentator, including his current role for Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation since its inception in 2001. In 2002, he received the prestigious Sam Taub Award from the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism.
ABOUT RING 8: Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go on line to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00 and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person..

