Steve Bunce In Wolverhampton Tomorrow Fresh From Canelo-GGG Trip

Renowned boxing pundit Steve Bunce will be at the ECC Sports and Social Club in Wolverhampton tomorrow fresh from a Canelo-GGG clash that upset the form-book.

Bunce was in Las Vegas at the weekend to witness the middleweight super clash between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, writes Craig Birch.





The 54-year-old is a regular presence on television with broadcasters BoxNation, BT Sport and BBC Sport, along with writing for magazine Boxing Monthly and a host of national newspapers.

He’s back by popular demand this Wednesday evening at the Showell Road venue, just two months from his first visit which was well received.

‘Buncey’ is West Midlands based, living in Lichfield, but is London born and bred and commutes back to the capital for many of his media commitments.

He tipped ‘Canelo’ to come out on top before his American adventure, but had Golovkin ahead on his own scorecard by 116-112 after 12 rounds.





He was one of many critical of female judge Adalaide Byrd’s scoring, 118-110 to Canelo by a staggering eight rounds.

Dave Moretti went with Golovkin by two sessions, 115-113, but Don Trella had the deciding vote and had it 114-114, giving both men half of the fight.

A draw meant Golovkin retained his WBA ‘Super,’ WBC, IBF and IBO titles, while Canelo kept hold of his Ring Magazine and lineal honours. A rematch could settle the score.

Bunce will take freely on his take of the contest, as he did on television and writing for the Independent, to the audience at the ECC.

The recent Floyd Mayweather Jnr-Conor McGregor battle and Anthony Joshua’s multi world title defence against Kubrat Pulev on October 30 are two more topics he will assess at length.

Bunce has over 30 years of experience and has covered the sweet science for five separate Olympic Games and over 50 shows in Las Vegas.

He was once dubbed by flamboyant former world champion Chris Eubank as “a legend in boxing” and offers respected opinions on all fighting matters past, present and future.

He’s an author, too, and he will be selling signed copies of his latest book ‘Bunce’s Big Fat Short History of British Boxing’ and first novel ‘The Fixer.’

They are to cost just £20 for the pair, a total saving of £8.98 on the recommended retail price. Local pro boxers, coaches and fight fans will be in attendance.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person or £100 for a table of eight, which includes a buffet. To secure your place, call 01902 424 455 now. You can also pay on the door, up to 6.45pm on the night.