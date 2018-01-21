Steve Bossé To make his professional boxing debut

popular fighter Steve “The Boss” Bossé will make his professional boxing debut as part of the third installment of the 2017-2018 “CHRONO AVIATION Boxing Series 2017-2018”, February 15th at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

A former pugilist on skates, as well as an ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) MMA fighter, Bossé will face tough Bolivian heavyweight Julio “Conceali” Cuellar Cabrera (12-6-0, 11 KOs), in a six-round bout.





“CHRONO AVIATION Boxing Series” is presented by Mise-O-Jeu, in association with Videotron, at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

Bossé will attempt the Tour de force in terms of achieving popularity and success in his third contact sport. He was a great senior hockey star in Quebec, known as “The King of Fight on Ice”, followed by an MMA career that peaked when he was signed by UFC in 2014.

Cabrera, who started his career in 2009, has power in both hands with 11 knockouts in his 12 victories to date.

A native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Quebec, Bossé clearly needs boxing experience before he steps up to face elite opponents in 10 or 12-round fights, but Michel Hamelin and the R.A.C.J. demanded that the former UFC star make his boxing debut in a six-round match, rather than the more traditional four-rounder for a debut fight.

“Don’t look for finesse, she won’t be at the rendezvous! ‘The Boss’ wants and must quickly face a brawler. said the vice president of operations and recruiting at Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), Bernard Barré.





The 36-year-old, Bossé had 14 pro MMA fights, compiling an impressive 12-2-0 (9 KOs) record, including 2-1-0 (1 KO) in the UFC.

His violent knockout of Australian James Te Huna (16-8-0) on March 19, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia before 9552 fans, as well as his victory in a spectacular clash against the American Sean O’Connell (17-7-0), on June 18, 2016 in Ottawa, in front of 10,490 fans, earned him performance bonuses.

He also won the Ringside MMA light heavyweight (205 lbs.) title belt, needing only 2:45 to stop Ontario’s Craig Brown (6-1-0), September 19, 2009, at the Claude-Robillard sports Complex.

Prior to his MMA fighting, Bossé was recognized as the “champion skater” in the North American Hockey League (LNAH), when he was a fan favorite who has more than 300 entertaining fights.





He got his nickname, “The Boss” after a brief career in amateur boxing as a heavyweight, in which he faced the tournament champion of the Battle of the Hockey Enforcers, Dean “The Machine” Mayrand, pro MMA fighter Jacques Dubé, in addition to officers on skates, Justin Leinhos and Louis Bédard.

Marie Eve-Dicaire in NABF title fight

In the co-featured event, charismatic Marie Eve Dicaire (10-0) continues her march towards a world title Katia “La Leona” Alvarino (8-4-1, 3 KOs), of Uruguay, for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) junior middleweight title. The winner will be better positioned for a future world title fight.

“Marie-Eve can climb one step closer to the heights of women’s boxing. This fight represents a rendezvous with glory,” Barré added.

DiCaire, a former karate world champion, is undefeated in pro boxing, coming off a unanimous eight-round decision over Mexican invader Patty Ramirez (11-4) this past December 7 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

Alvarino’s last two appearances were in world title fights. In her last outing, back on October 21 in Montevideo, she lost as hard fought 10-round unanimous decision to International Boxing Federation Junior Middleweight World Champion Chris Namus (24-4, 8 KOs).

Mikael Zewski also fighting on loaded Feb. 15th card

World-class junior middleweight/welterweight Mikael Zewski (29-1, 22 KOs) will also be in action Feb 15 versus battle-tested Mexican Jose “El Changuito” de Jesus Macias (23-7-2, 12 KOs) in a potentially explosive eight-round fight. The latter notably lost a 10-round unanimous decision to American hopeful Erickson Lubin (13-0-0, 9 KOs) a year ago in Florida.

Zewski, who will be on his third outing under the GYM banner, won his last confrontation by knockout of Argentinian Enrique Martin Escobar (17-3, 14 KOs) last December 7 at the Casino de Montréal. With an impressive win over Macias, Zewski will be in line a North American championship title shot.

A protégé of former world champion Lucian Bute, welterweight Bruno Bredicean (9-0, 3 KOs), as well as the spectacular welterweight prospect Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (3-0) will also see action.

Bredicean will face an opponent to be determined, while Camara will be opposed by Guadalupe “Pantera” Lincer Ortiz (2-5-0, 1 KO), of Mexico.

The beginning for “Wild Thing” Pellerin

In the evening’s opening fight, Steve Bossé’s training partner and experienced mixed martial arts fighter, Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin de Granby, will also make his pro boxing debut. He’s had 24 MMA fights (11-13-0) and will be facing an opponent to be determined.

Pellerin, who never feared adversity, has faced the best pugilists of his time, including former UFC middleweight champion Rich Franklin, in addition to UFC veterans from Quebec, Jonathan Goulet and Patrick Côté, as well as his current training partner, Bossé.