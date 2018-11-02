Stephen Tiffney vs. Arturo Lopez this Sat.

Popular super-featherweight Stephen Tiffney is relishing his chance to shine on Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series card in Glasgow and welcomes the resurgence of boxing in Scotland.





The Newtongrange fighter (9-1-KO1) blasted Johnson Tellez out inside a single round in the same city back in September and now takes on Arturo Lopez at The SSE Hydro on the undercard of Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin and Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire.

With the WBSS in town this weekend and another huge card at Emirates Arena already booked in for November 30, Tiffney is reveling in the wave of interest in the sport.

Tiffney said: “This is a massive night for Scottish boxing. A lot of people know about the World Boxing Super Series for there to be a double-header like that in Glasgow is huge.

“Scotland has missed big boxing nights for quite a while – since the Ricky Burns days. That card on November 30 is massive. There are title fights and then my gym-mate Lewis Benson in another big clash with Tyrone McKenna..

“The atmosphere is going to be electric on Saturday. We already knew Josh would bring big nights like this back to Scotland so there’ll be a lot of people behind him. You’ve also got Burnett and Donaire, which is another massive fight.

“From my own point of view, I’d say it’s about momentum. I had a slow start to the year so it was good to be out in August and now be back in November. Hopefully I can squeeze in another one before the end of the year and just keep winning.

“The plan for myself is to try and keep busy. It’s good to be getting out. I know MTK Global will be putting on good shows and hopefully sometime next year I can have some kind of title shot.”

Tiffney joins MTK Global team-mates Kieran Smith, Siar Ozgul, Michael McGurk and Troy James on a stacked card on Saturday night – streamed live on YouTube.