Stephen Ng opens up on son Jacob Ng, relationship with ACE Boxing and more

Stephen Ng has been a mainstay in Australian boxing for the past 3 decades. Ng boxed both amateur and professionally, coming through the ranks with fellow Australian standouts the Di Carlo family.

Ng has transitioned into a training role in recent years and has been an integral part of his son’s career. The former amateur standout opened up about his career as a trainer.

Ng said, “When I finished competing I transitioned into being a trainer and I love the training side of things. I put on shows for a period too but eventually, we linked up with ACE Boxing led by Angelo Di Carlo. The team has always been great with us and has never let us down. They’ve got Jacob into the world rankings and always come through on their promises.

“Jacob was enjoying growing up on the Gold Coast, maybe too much! I sent him to Thailand and he had some Muay Thai contests and then came back to Australia and competed for amateur before turning professional. He’s only young and is working hard to improve daily and I’m really excited about his future.

“The ACE Boxing Team have really invested in Jacob and has been behind the push to get him into the world ratings at this stage of his career which I’m very grateful for. He has a massive future and having the backing of ACE Boxing, I believe he can challenge for a world title at some point in the not so distant future.”

Stephen Ng has officially joined ACE Boxing’s Promotional team alongside Glenn Hosking and Angelo Di Carlo as they look to work together to bring Oceania Boxing fans an ever improving product.

Ng discussed his link up with ACE Boxing. “I’m happy that I’ve officially got a role with ACE Boxing that will help me focus on building the fighters correctly and I want to continue to develop talent to be promoted on such a great platform that ACE Boxing provide.

“Working with the team helps simplify things for us all. We all put our heads together and utilize our own skills to create the best product we can. This is the attitude I feel will help progress any boxing business and that is our objective at ACE Boxing.

“I’m training some rising talent and the likes of Demsey Mckean and I believe our structure to the business will only allow for better progression in regards to the fighters development, and in the opportunities they will get in the long term.”