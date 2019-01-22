Stephen Fulton & Miguel Cruz added to Thurman vs. Lopez card

Unbeaten rising prospect Stephen Fulton and welterweight contender Miguel Cruz will step into action in separate undercard attractions on Saturday, January 26 as part of an exciting night presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Cruz (17-1, 11 KOs) will take on Colombia’s Luis Florez (24-11, 20 KOs) in a six or eight round welterweight attraction while Fulton (14-0, 6 KOs) faces Colombia’s Marlon Olea (13-3, 12 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight showdown.

The event is headlined by the return of WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman defending his title against veteran contender Josesito Lopez in PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes action that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment, begin at $50 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.





Rounding out the card are a trio of unbeaten prospects as Clarksburg, Maryland’s Mark Duncan competes in a four-round middleweight fight against Daniel Flores, Landover, Maryland’s Tyrek Irby (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Jonathan Figueroa in a four-round welterweight attraction and Mychal Teal out of St. Petersburg, Florida steps into the ring for a four-round battle against Jacob Landin.

The 24-year-old Fulton fights out of Philadelphia and will be making his Barclays Center debut when he steps into the ring Saturday night. Fulton has defeated previously unbeaten fighters in five of his last eight contests and most recently vanquished his most experienced opponent to date in German Meraz last September.

Fighting out of Lake Mary, Florida, Cruz returns to action after losing an exciting duel against Josesito Lopez last April. A member of the Puerto Rican national team as an amateur, the 28-year-old owns victories over then unbeaten fighters in Alex Martin and Samuel Figueroa.