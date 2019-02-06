Stefy Bull Amazed By Josh Wale’s Commitment

STEFY BULL has admitted to being staggered by the drive and determination show by his charge Josh Wale ahead of the Barnsley puncher’s potentially historic clash with Brad Foster on March 8.





Wale has been a professional for over 12 years and has had to overcome his fair share of heart-breaking setbacks during that time.

But Bull, who co-trains Wale as well as promoting and managing him, says the Yorkshireman’s appetite for training is as great as ever.

“Josh’s dedication is amazing,” Bull stated. “At 30 years old, his commitment is as strong now as when he started boxing.





“It’s freaky that he’s still got that excitement for boxing. It’s like having a fresh 18 or 19-year-old prospect in the gym.

“After all the adversity and all the experiences he’s had, the fires is still there and burning brighter than ever. He wants to do a run faster than ever, go further and always spar better than his last spar.

“He wants to make history badly. He’s got the opportunity to be Barnsley’s first ever two-weight British champion and he’ll do everything he needs to get there.”

It would be easy to think that the opportunity to make history in his home town is providing the catalyst for his voracious training but father Mick Wale, who trains Josh alongside Bull, believes his commitment would be the same even if a fight of lower magnitude was upon him.

“Josh is the ultimate professional and it whether he’s fighting a six-rounder or for a British title, his work rate is second to none. He’s always been like that, ever since he first started boxing,” Mick said.

“There’s a lot of kids in boxing who start off giving it everything in every training session but few sustain it like Josh has. They do well for a period of time and then it fades away.

“Josh has had a lot of setbacks in his career. He’s been robbed of titles, suffered cuts and injuries and been written off by a few people. Yet, his head has never dropped. He’s still got the same passion and ambition now as he had when he first started at eight-year-old.

“What Josh’s career is about now is his legacy. Winning the British title at two different weights will cement that legacy.

“When people talk about him in 20 or 30 years time, they’ll say ‘Josh Wale won two British titles’ and who can say this is the end of his ambitions? If he wins this, we’ll defend it and then fight the Italian (Luca Rigoldi) for the European title.”

Wale v Foster is entitled ‘History in the Making’ and takes place at the Barnsley Metrodome on Friday March 8. The event has a stellar undercard including a WBC International lightweight clash between unbeaten female fighters Terri Harper and Nina Bradley, as well as Rotherham’s all-action Lee Appleyard against 12-0 stylist Kieran McLaren in an English title eliminator.

Also in action are former two-weight Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham, Hull southpaw Connor Coghill and unbeaten prospects Dom Hunt, Jimmy Joe Flint and Levi Kinsiona.