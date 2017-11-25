Boxing News 24/7


Statement from Golden Boy Promotions on passing of bantamweight prospect Cesar Diaz

Everyone at Golden Boy Promotions is heartbroken over the passing of Cesar Diaz over Thanksgiving weekend. As talented and aggressive as he was in the ring, anyone who met Cesar knew how kind and nice he was outside of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cesar’s girlfriend who remains in critical condition and his entire family.

