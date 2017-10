Statement From GB Boxing

“GB Boxing can confirm that a member of its squad has tested positive for a banned substance.

“The boxer is suspended from the GB Boxing squad pending the outcome of the process.





“The boxer has also been suspended from all international and domestic competitions, in accordance with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Boxing Association (AIBA), until this process is finalised.”

“This is the first time that a member of the GB Boxing squad has tested positive for a banned substance. GB Boxing is committed to clean sport and we work in partnership with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and our International Federation to provide extensive education and support to our boxers on anti-doping rules, the anti-doping obligations upon them as athletes and the importance of adhering to the principles of clean sport.”

Fireworks At The Hall

BCB Promotions’ ‘Fireworks At The Hall’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on the afternoon of Sunday, 5th November, as the fireworks start early on fireworks night!

The event is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.





Popular Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Hereford’s Dean Evans.

will once again be in action. ‘The Destroyer’ has twice successfully defended his British Challenge Title – against Andy Harris and Liam Richards – as he sets his sights on a Southern Area Title shot.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley and lightweight Louis Aitken. Townley will be looking to bounce back from his Challenge Title defeat at the fists of Ibrar Riyaz last time out when he steps in with Worcester’s Michael ‘Mad Man’ Mooney whilst Aitken will be looking to build on his impressive debut in May. Aitken faces Gloucester’s Andy Harris.

There’s another Battle of Devon as Exeter’s Faheem Khan, who out gunned Plymouth’s Ross Roberts last summer takes on Plymouth Cristian Hoskin-Gomez for a British Challenge Title.





Khan, who defeated Dylan Draper at the venue in July, will be looking to prove himself as the best welterweight in the region. Hoskin-Gomez though will have other ideas. The 22 year-old is 12 years Khan’s junior and is dropping down in weight in order to claim local bragging rights.

Launceston super lightweight Jordan Platt, like Aitken, will be looking to build on his impressive May debut. Platt takes on Liam Melksham’s Liam Richards.

Torquay super middleweight, Nathan Halton, steps in with Wiltshire’s Rob ‘Bomber’ Brown whilst Newquay super middleweight, Brad Pauls, faces Birmingham-based Cameroonian Emmanuel Moussinga.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).