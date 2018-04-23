Stars coming out for this Sunday’s New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

Many boxing stars are coming out this Sunday afternoon, 12:30-5:30 p.m. ET, for the seventh annual New York Stare Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) induction dinner at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.





Among those boxers who’ve committed are NYSBHOF past inductees Vito Antuofermo, Iran Barkley, Mark Breland and Renaldo “Mr.” Snipes, as well as Monte Barrett, Zab Judah, Chris Algieri, Ray Mercer, Dennis Milton and Alicia Napoleon.

Limited tickets are still available through this Thursday and priced at $150.00 per adult and $70.00 for children (under 16) and include a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as dinner (prime rib, fish or poultry) and open bar throughout the day. To purchase tickets, contact NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com. Go on line at www.Ring8ny.com for additional information about the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame.

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF include (Long Island) WBA light heavyweight Lou “Honey Boy” Del Valle (36-6-2, 22 KOs), (Central Islip) IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Jake Rodriguez (28-8-2, 8 KOs), (Brooklyn) world lightweight title challenger Terrence Alli (52-15-2, 21 KOs), undefeated, No.; 1 heavyweight contender “Baby” Joe Mesi (Buffalo) and former world cruiserweight champion Al “Ice” Cole (Rockland County).

Posthumous participants being inducted are NBA & NYSAC World Featherweight Champion (Manhattan) Kid “Cuban Bon Bon” Chocolate (136-10-6, 51 KOs), (New York City) 20th century heavyweight James J. “Gentleman Jim” Corbett (11-4-3, 5 KOs), (Williamsburg) World Lightweight Champion Jack “The Napoleon of The Prize Ring” McAuliffe, (Kingston) WBC Super Lightweight Champion Billy Costello (40-2, 23 KOs), (Beacon) NYSAC Light Heavyweight World Champion Melio Bettina (83-14-3, 36 KOs), (Brooklyn/Yonkers) world-class middleweight Ralph “Tiger” Jones (52-32-5, 13 KOs) and (Port Washington) heavyweight contender Charley “The Bayonne Bomber” Norkus (33-19, 19 KOs).





Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are (Troy) Pulitzer Prize-winning sportswriter Dave Anderson, (Brooklyn) trainer/advisor Pete Brodsky, (Rockaway) boxing historian/editor Herb Goldman, (Bronx) matchmaker Bobby Goodman, (Ardsley) NYSAC chairperson/judge Melvina Lathan, and (Brooklyn) NYSAC Chairperson/matchmaker/promoter Ron Scott Stevens.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are (Brooklyn) ring announcer Johnnie Addie, (Brooklyn) matchmaker Johnny Bos, (Bronx) boxing publicist Murray Goodman, (New York City) boxing writer/historian Bert Randolph Sugar and (Lower East Side) radio & television announcer/journalist Sam Taub.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2017 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members: , Bobby Cassidy, Jr., Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, and Neil Terens.





All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.