Photos / Quotes: Eubank Jr – Awdijan, Hughie – Hammer & Marshall – Muzeya

World middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, stablemate Hughie Fury and Chris Eubank Jr faced off with their opponents at today’s press conference in the iconic St James’ Park stadium of Newcastle United Football Club ahead of this Saturday night’s BOXXER event at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, airing live on Sky Sports.

Marshall is defending her WBO championship against undefeated Lolita Muzeya, Fury faces the heavy-handed heavyweight Christian Hammer, and Eubank Jr faces the vocally confident Wanik Awdijan of Germany.

The boxers were joined on stage at today’s press conference by BOXXER’s Ben Shalom, Sky Sports’ Adam Smith, and Peter Fury, trainer of Hughie Fury and Savannah Marshall.

Below is a selection of quotes from today’s press conference. You’ll find pictures at the link above.

Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KO’s)

I became world champion in lockdown, and my first defense was in lockdown as well, so this is my first chance to [defend in front of] my family and friends and let them enjoy the experience with me.

I’m expecting a tough fight from Lolita. I’d be a fool to overlook anyone, and she’s unbeaten, and she doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. So yeah, I’m expecting her to come [forward], and I’m expecting the best version of Lolita.

I’ve always been confident in what I can do, and yeah, I know I’ll beat Claressa [Shields]; I know I’ll beat Lolita but saying it and doing it are two different things. Lolita is in my way, and I’ll get shot of her then crack on with Claressa.

Lolita Muzeya (16-0, 8 KO’s)

She’s a champion, and I have watched her fights. She’s a good boxer, but the only thing is, she has never faced someone like me. I’m well prepared, and I’m confident in my skills. I can box on the back foot; I can come forward. So I’m excited for Saturday; I’m really excited. This is a big opportunity.

Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KO’s)

I’m a fighting man. I’m looking forward to the fight. I’ve prepared in the gym. He’s a tough, durable fighter; I respect him. I’m not here for fighters who just get knocked over. That’s why I picked Hammer, and we’re going to have a good fight.

Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KO’s)

Last time I was in England, I beat a local hero David Price, and I’m very happy to be here again. Hughie is from the Fury family, but he’s not Tyson Fury. He’s younger and less experienced. I’m here to win and to put on a good show. I will try to break him and win the fight. I hope he isn’t just running. I am here to stand like a man and fight. We’re here to fight, not run a marathon.

Peter Fury (Trainer)

Christian Hammer is a fighter, he comes to fight, and he comes to win. He’s a tough man. He will give it his all, and I am expecting a good fight. That’s why we picked a fighter like Hammer. We’re not interested in walkovers, where people take a shot and fall over. Christian Hammer doesn’t do that, and it’s another test for Hughie.

It’s a no-surrender business. There’s no playing boxing. We’re here to do a job and get it done properly. Hughie will fight to the last drop of blood in his body. The only time he’s going out on the floor is if he’s out cold. If he’s got any breath in him, if his heart is pumping, he’s getting up. That’s what he’s brought up to do. They’re fighters; this is a warrior sport.

Wanik Awidjan (28-0-1, 11 KO’s) (faces Chris Eubank Jr)

As soon as I got the call to fight Chris Eubank, I absolutely did not hesitate. It’s my opportunity to do to show what I can do. Actually, everyone is beatable. He’s human, and he’s got two losses. I’m pretty sure I will surprise everyone in the arena on Saturday.

Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KO’s) (promoted by Wasserman Boxing)

Before you said the things you said on social media, you were just the guy I had to beat in order to get to the next guy. There was no malice; I didn’t like you or dislike you. But after seeing the things you said, now I have a reason to go out there and terrorize you. I hope you understand the position you’ve put yourself in.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER

[Newcastle] is buzzing at the moment. The whole city is behind the club, the whole city is behind the sport, and we’re feeling the effects of it. And so to come up here on Saturday night, just before the first home game [since the takeover news], is unbelievable. And there’s a massive, massive presence from Geordie fighters on the card as well.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports

It’s an amazing place, Newcastle. It’s a sporting city long seen as a sleeping giant both in football and boxing terms, but not any more.

It’s takeover time for the football and, as far as boxing goes, we love coming here. We brought Prince Naseem, Joe Calzaghe, Nigel Benn, so many over the years, but I think this is the start of something new.