DYLAN MORAN EARNS UNANIMOUS DECISION VICTORY IN IRELAND – JUNIOR ALMONTE ADDS HIS 12TH WIN BY FIRST ROUND KO IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Star Boxing’s recently signed undefeated international prospects, #1 rated Irish welterweight, DYLAN “THE REAL DEAL” MORAN (now 10-0 5KO’s) and Dominican Republic bantamweight prospect and titlist, JUNIOR “BAMBITO” ALMONTE (now 12-0 9KO’s) both fought over the weekend in their first bouts as Star Boxing fighters.

Moran stepped in at the National Stadium in Dublin Ireland against former European champion, Hungarian, GYORGY MIZSEI JR.. Moran maintained a come forward style over the 8-round fight, trading freely at times with his Hungarian foe. Moran forced the action, pinning Mizsei (now 26-26-1 15KO’s) against the rope’s multiple times, as the former European champion fought back with some sharp counter punches. A counter punch in the 5th round caused a small cut to open on the bridge of the Irishmen’s nose, but it did not slow the southpaw as Moran continued his relentless pressure. After the full 8-rounds Moran took home the victory via unanimous decision, remaining undefeated (all three judges scored the fight 79-74).





On Sunday night, Junior Almonte laced up at the Club Plaza Valerio in Santiago, Dominican Republic against ANGELO “EL OLIMPICO” MUNOZ (now 18-16 11KO’s). The Dominican and WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight champion quickly displayed his fast and heavy hands, wasting no time, earning a first round TKO victory.

Star Boxing promoter, JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about both victories, “I was happy to have both Dylan and Junior jump right into action after recently signing a promotional agreement with Star Boxing. Dylan has a strong Irish fanbase, and after watching his fight on Saturday night, it is easy to see why. Junior has an impressive amateur background, and it shows in both his comfort and ring generalship. Clearly his power showed Sunday night. I look forward to continuing Star Boxing’s relationship with Dylan and Junior and their respective teams, and I am excited for what is in store for these two great prospects.”

