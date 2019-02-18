Star Boxing To Collaborate With Fightnight Live To Air This Friday’s “Rockin’ Fights” At The Paramount

Collaborating with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing for the fourth time in series history and returning to Long Island for the first time in more than a year, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast opens the doors to fight fans from what will be a jam-packed Paramount on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.





The free, interactive series – which has entertained more than 4.5 million fight fans since its platform premiere with Star Boxing in May of 2017 – visits Huntington, N.Y., as part of a FIGHTNIGHT LIVE doubleheader weekend spanning Feb. 22-23. The three-show February is part of a 2019 first quarter that showcases an outstanding six-card lineup featuring six different promotions and spanning four cities, which began with 203,000-plus views for Raging Babe’s Philly Special on Feb. 8 live from South Philadelphia.

“This Feb. 22 show in many ways epitomizes what FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is all about,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “It’ll be a sold-out show and our platform gives fight fans a chance to get in on the action even if they can’t get a ticket. The main event features two international stars and Facebook gives us a global platform where their fans can tune in. And then there’s the usual undefeated prospects and up-and-comers who we’re always very happy to showcase and give a home to as they look to build wins and a fanbase.”

On Friday, Feb. 22, the 34th edition of Star Boxing’s acclaimed fight series Rockin’ Fights 34 brings boxing talent from across the world to The Paramount. The main event is a toss-up between big-time European cruiserweight prodigies. Belgian IBO Continental Champ Joel Djeko (14-2-1, 7 KOs) will take on Italian Cruiserweight and former IBF Mediterranean Champion Simone Federici (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in an intriguing 10-round bout. The co-featured contest will witness the return of Huntington’s own Johnny Hernandez (9-4, 1 KO), who will be taking on the red-hot upset-minded Marquis Hawthorne (6-9, 1 KO) of Waco, Texas. Star Boxing prospects Terrell Bostic (3-1, 1 KO) and Alex Vargas (2-0) of Long Island and Dashaun Johns (1-0, 1 KO) of The Bronx also all take centerstage on Feb. 22 in separate bouts.





“I am looking forward to another exciting night of ‘Rockin’ Fights’ at the Paramount,” said DeGuardia. “We should have another thrilling night of fights and it’s great that fans that can’t make it to the Paramount will be able to watch on Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE.”