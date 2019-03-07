Star Boxing signs Girogi Gelashvili

STAR BOXING is excited to announce the signing and Star Boxing debut of 24-year-old, Georgian native, GIROGI “GOGA” GELASHVILI (Kutaisi, Georgia, 5-1 3KO’S). Gelashvili began boxing at the age of 14 and had an impressive amateur career of 120 amateur fights, with 110 victories. He is an only child, and currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. Gelashvili came to New York in pursuit of taking the next step in his professional career.





On March 9, at Turning Stone Resort & Casino on the undercard of the DIMTRY BIVOL vs JOE SMITH JR. WBA World Light Heavyweight Title Fight, Gelashvili will be facing heralded prospect, 18-year-old OTHA JONES III (Pro-Debut). Jones, a native of Toledo, had a remarkable amateur pedigree of 283-13, having won many amateur titles while representing Team USA, including gold at the United States National Championships (2x) and the World Championship Qualifier.

Gelashvili is ready for the challenge in facing Jones under the bright lights DAZN. “My opponent is good but not better than me. I am faster and stronger than he is. He grew up like a baby with everyone taking care of him” Gelashvili continued, “I grew up lonely in the street, fending for myself and I began this career lonely, so you see I have always been a fighter. Fighting to survive and now fighting to win. I thank God for giving me this opportunity to fight in the United States. I thank Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and DAZN for giving me the opportunity to showcase my fighting spirit. Finally, I thank my team at Guzman Boxing Academy and Universal Boxing Management. Now it’s my time!”

MOISES ROMAN, advisor to Gelashvili, had this to say about the upcoming bout, “Before this fight came about, I signed Giorgi Gelashvili to an advisory contract and started negotiating with Joe DeGuardia, for a chance to have him compete on Star Boxing promoted cards, [but] when this fight was offered by Joe, we jumped right on it. It’s a large venue, and a big platform to showcase Giorgi’s talents” said Roman. “We are well aware of Otha’s talents and many national titles at the amateur level in the US. Just like Otha, Giorgi has also competed in, and won, many national titles back in his home land and has competed in over 100 amateur fights. With that, I want to thank Joe DeGuardia for signing him to an exclusive promotional contract and also Matchroom for the opportunity to compete on DAZN.”





Star Boxing head, JOE DEGUARDIA, had this to say about both the signing of Giorgi Gelashvili, and his great opportunity on March 9, “We think highly of Giorgi and he has been impressive in the gym. Most importantly, I respect that he was up for this challenge against one of the top prospects that is turning pro. Both Giorgi and Otha ought to be commended for fighting each other and I expect a very good fight.”

INFO:

Smith Jr (24-2 20KOs) fights for a first time for the World title and will be full of confidence going into the bout, with his last four wins coming by impressive KO’s, including a first round demolition of Poland’s Andrzej Fonfara in Chicago and sending modern-great Bernard Hopkins into retirement.

Bivol (15-0 11 KOs) defends his title for the fifth time against the Long Island man and is hoping Smith Jr comes for a war – and the 29 year old challenger promises to bring everything he’s got to a night he’s been waiting for his entire life.