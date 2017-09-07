Star Boxing Re-Signs Danny Gonzalez: Fights 9/28

Star Boxing head Joe DeGuardia is pleased to announce the re-signing of undefeated Jr. Welterweight prospect Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez to a new 3 year promotional agreement.

Gonzalez, who hails from Woodhaven, NY, has a 14-0-1 5KO’S record and has steadily been progressing from prospect level to that of a world class fighter. Gonzalez has fought twice thus far in 2017, handling experienced veterans Jerome Rodriguez and Samuel Amoako with ease.





Gonzalez has built a very loyal and strong fan base as he has risen through the ranks. He is known for being a fan friendly, all action type fighter, who is always in terrific physical condition and fights hard every minute of every round.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments on the re-signing “I’m very pleased to be continuing in the development of Danny’s career. I have always been impressed with Danny and he is an encouragement to all kids that are overweight or bullied. For those who don’t know, Danny was over 200 lbs. as a pre-teen and he turned to boxing to lose weight. He is now an undefeated 140 lbs. prospect and a role model. He and trainer Moises Roman are fine young men who put the time in and work very hard . I expect big things from Danny in the very near future”.

Gonzalez had these comments about re-signing “I’m glad to sign with Star Boxing again. They have taken care of me and they have a plan to get me to the top. I will continue to grow with them, learning and winning with each fight. They will give me the opportunities and big fights I need to get to my ultimate goal and destiny, which is to a world championship and leaving a legacy in boxing history.”

Moises Roman had these comments “I am very happy to be re-signing Danny Gonzalez with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, as he continues to move Danny in the right direction towards our main goal of championship status. Star Boxing gets their fighters to the top of the fight game with the best match making, also providing them with great opportunities inside and out of the ring. We look forward to these next few years of a great collaboration with Star Boxing & Team Gonzalez.”





Catch Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez back at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, for the co-main feature of Star Boxing’s popular Rockin’ Fights series on September 28th. Gonzalez will be taking on prospect Deonte Wilson, 7-2 3KO’s (Milwaukee, WI) in a scheduled 8 round Jr. Welterweight bout.

In the 10 round Jr. Welterweight main event, tough Frenchmen Renald Garrido will be making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to derail the long awaited return of “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin, 19-0 16KO’s (Long Island, NY) in the main event of Rockin’ Fights 28 on Thursday, September 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY. Get your tickets below, before they sell out!

Tickets are $50 and up and are available now at Star Boxing 718 823-2000 or by going to www.starboxing.com, the Paramount Box Office 631 673-7300, or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000.