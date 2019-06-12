Star Boxing back in the Catskills

Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort, New York’s newest and closest integrated casino resort to Manhattan, announced today that, in collaboration with Star Boxing, is bringing boxing back to the region with the Catskills Clash. The card, which includes three undefeated names fighting for titles in the American Boxing Organization, will take place on Friday, June 28 in the RW Epicenter. These up-and-coming boxers join the ranks of many boxing legends who got their start in the Catskills.





Dylan “The Real Deal” Moran

Irish Welterweight Sensation Moran, born in Waterford, Ireland, the 24-year-old has successfully won bouts in the UK, Ireland and Mexico, with plans to lay roots in the United States. Moran earned his nickname by rising through the ranks in Irish amateur boxing, winning 6-county titles as well as, 6 provisional and national titles. As a true combative, Moran also earned 7 national titles, 1 European Title, and 3 World Titles as a kickboxer.

Action” Anthony Laureano

Making his professional debut in September 2016, the East Hartford, CT native has not looked back. In November of 2018, after a fantastic year, including four victories, Laureano was honored as the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year. Laureano is known for his come forward, all action style, hence his nickname. With a relentless work ethic and a work rate inside the ring that is second to none, Laureano is a force to be reckoned with in the super lightweight division.

Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera

Undefeated Cruiserweight Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera is arguably the most popular boxer and hardest hitter in New England. The 28-year-old has almost single handedly resurrected an otherwise dormant boxing scene of late in the Hartford market, which dates back a full century.





Considering the region’s undeniable tie to entertainment,countless boxing greats, including Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali, spent decades visiting Sullivan County to train for upcoming championship fights and faced-off against the best, making the recent addition of the Catskills Clash to the RW Epicenter line-up a natural fit.

“Boxing champions made a name for themselves in the Catskills years ago, and we look forward to bringing that same excitement back to the area”, said Kevin Kline, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Resorts World Catskills. “We have established Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort and the RW Epicenter as a premier destination for live entertainment in the region, and we look forward to adding sporting events, including boxing, to our list of offerings”.

In addition to the casino resort’s luxury hospitality, distinctive dining and Las Vegas style gaming, the Epicenter has already hosted the best in entertainment with the likes of legendary comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin James and Sebastian Maniscalco and musicians Clint Black, Paul Anka and Brett Michaels. With a strong line-up of local and nationally recognized acts, Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort is helping to restore the Catskills as a premier getaway and true destination.

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10am. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or for more information visit rwcatskills.com.