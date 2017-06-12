Stan Hoffman & World champion Regelio Tuur Ring 8’s June Guest Speakers

New York State Boxing Hall-of-Famer, manager Stan Hoffman, and former world champion Regelio “Turbo” Tuur will be Ring 8 guest speakers at its June monthly meeting on Tuesday night (June 20), starting at 7 p.m. ET, at O’Neill’s Restaurant in Maspeth, New York.

This coming Ring 8 meeting is sponsored by Top Rank and DiBella Entertainment.

“Ring 8 is looking forward to having Stan Hoffman and Regelio Tuur as our featured speakers this month,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Stan has managed or advised many world champions over his career, Tuur included. He will have some fascinating stories to share with us. Although Tuur was a world champion as a professional it was his one-punch knockout of Kelvin Banks in the Olympics that many remember him for. It will be nice to hear him relive that and other fights of his stellar career.”





Hoffman, 86, has managed, advised or promoted 38 world champions during nearly 50 years working in the boxing industry. A product of Brooklyn and Bronx, Hoffman still advises some boxes and attends fights, but he enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Hoffman worked with 38 world champions starting in 1980 with Joe Manley and later including his first world heavyweight champion, Michael Benntt, as well as others such as Hasim Rahman, Iran Barkley and James Toney.

Suriname-native Tuur (46-4-1, 30 KOs), who fought out of Hoogvliet, Netherlands, was a 1988 Olympian. In 1991, Tuur became the New York State lightweight champion and the following year, he captured the European super featherweight titlist.

Tuur defeated 28-1-1 Eugene Speed by 12-round unanimous decision to become World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Super Featherweight Champion. He held the WBO crown for two years, (1994-1996), successfully defending it six times, before retiring for five years until he made a comeback in 2001.