St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 fact sheet: O’Connor vs. Claggett for this Saturday in Boston

WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3″ pro boxing event





WHO: WBC SILVER INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR WELTER CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS

Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), Champion, Framingham, MA

Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Calgary, Canada

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

T.J. “The Power” Doheny (18-0, 13 KOs), No. 1 Contender, Portlaois, Ireland

“Machine-Gun” Mike Oliver (26-7-1, 8 KOs), Hartford, CT

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

“The Silent Assassin” William Foster, III (6-0, 5 KOs), New Haven, CT

Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno (31-13, 13 Kos), Nairobi, Kenya

FEATHERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Irvin Gonzalez (8-0, 7 KOs), Worcester, MA

Sulaiman Segawa (9-0, 3 KOs), Uganda

WHEN: Saturday, March 17, 2018 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT





HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE.TV app and website for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Viewers in Canada will be able to see it live on Super Channel, which will showcase Calgary’s rising star Steve Claggett to the entire country on Saturday, March 17.

Fans around the World can also order “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3 via FITE TV live streaming platform (excluding Canada) for $24.95. For details visit www.fite.tv

FREE UNDERCARD VIEWING ON FACEBOOK FIGHT NIGHT (8-10 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. / 7 p.m. PT):New England champion Greg “The Villain” Vendetta (17-2-1, 10 KOs), Stoneham, MA, vs. Engleberto Valenzuela (11-12, 3 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds; Russian welterweight Yurik Mamadov (6-1, 3 KOs), Brooklyn, NY, vs. Daniel Sostre (13-16-1, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico, 6 rounds; featherweight Amanda Pavone (2-0, 1 KO), Burlington, MA vs. Sarah Click (pro debut), Framingham, MA, 4 rounds; lightweight Tomas Romain (5-1), NY vs. Israel Rojas (13-20, 5 KOs), Mexico, 6 rounds.

(All fights and fighters are subject to change)





OTHER: The Dropkick Murphys will play an acoustic set live prior to the main event

TICKETS: Sold out

PROMOTER: Murphys Boxing in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing

INFORMATION:

www.integratedsportsnet.com, www.superschannel.ca, www.fite.tv, www.murphysboxing.com, www.StarBoxing.com

Twitter: @IntegratedPPV, @SCSportsTV, @FiteTV, @konightboxing, @DropKickMurphys, @StarBoxing, MurphysBoxing

Follow these fighters on Twitter: @Doc_Boxing, @SDragonC