Srour: “I will give my opponent a boxing lesson”

Hadi Srour says he will give his opponent Michael Mooney (8-44-1, 3 KO) ‘a boxing lesson’ as he sets out to prove he is Norway’s best pound-for-pound fighter when making his professional debut on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

With over 100 amateur wins to his name, Srour is one of the Norway’s most promising boxing talents. Last year, he won Nordic and national titles, while also impressing internationally at the European Championships and in World Championship qualifiers.





Now, having proven his pedigree in the amateur ranks, the 22 year-old plans to waste little time establishing himself as a professional, starting with a four-round super lightweight showdown against the experienced British-boxer Mooney.

“I’m looking forward to making my pro debut and putting on a great show for the fans,” said the fighter from Toensberg. “I believe my style is well suited to the professional game, and I could jump in and fight any of the top 50 pro boxers in the world.

“I would describe myself as skinny but strong. I’m a tall rangy boxer who fights on the outside, but I can also surprise my opponents with my power and in fighting.

“My opponent is a strong kid who will be coming to fight, but I’m going to give him a boxing lesson. I’m very confident, not only about securing my first win but also about giving the audience a great fight. He better be ready, because I am!”

Confident in his own ability, Srour has big ambitions for his professional career, and believes he will soon be regarded as the number one fighter in Norway.





“I would already rank myself as number one,” he reveals. “I was pound-for-pound number one in the amateurs and it will not take long before I’m number one in the pro ranks too. No other Norwegian boxer has achieved what I have as an amateur, and now I will go as far as I want to as a professional.”

Srour makes his professional debut against Michael Mooney as part of an action-packed Nordic Fight Night event at the SØR Amfi in Arendal featuring hometown hero Kai Robin Havnaa alongside fellow Norwegian professionals Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, Aron Jahnsen and undefeated German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.