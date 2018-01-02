Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends against Juan Estrada on Feb.24

WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISKAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), has received numerous year-end accolades by the boxing media for his two victories over ROMAN ‘Chocolatito’ GONZALEZ in 2017.

Among the honors for Sor Rungvisai included were ‘ESPN’s Knockout of the Year’, Los Angeles Daily News’ ‘Fighter of the Year’ and HBO Boxing’s ‘Breakthrough Fighter of the Year’.





Sor Rungvisai was also nominated by numerous additional media platforms for ‘Fighter of the Year’, ‘Fight of the Year’ and ‘Knockout of the Year’.

In his native Thailand, Sor Rungvisai was also honored as the ‘Professional Athlete of 2017’, presented by the Thai Sports Authority, which honors all professional athletes in Thailand.

Additionally, the Boxing Writers Association of America has nominated Sor Rungvisai for the 2017 ‘Fighter of the Year’ and ‘Fight of the Year’. Their winners will be announced in the near future.

Sor Rungvisai will next defend his World Boxing Council title for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO ‘El Gallo’ ESTRADA, (36-2, 25 KO’s) at SUPERFLY 2 set for Saturday, February 24 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

SUPERFLY 2 is presented by TOM LOEFFLER’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions.





From his training camp in Bangkok, Thailand, Sor Rungvisai said, “These are all great honors and I’m very thankful to receive them. I can’t wait to return to the United States to defend my title against Juan Francisco Estrada on February 24 in Los Angeles in front of all the great boxing fans at the Forum and all of my Thai supporters.”

“Srisaket achieved greatness in 2017 as evidenced by the awards he’s received,” said Loeffler. “It was a remarkable year for him and we look forward to his highly anticipated showdown with Juan Francisco Estrada on February 24 at SUPERFLY 2.”

The 30-year-old Sor Rungvisai made his United States debut on March 18 shocking the boxing world with a 12-round majority decision over then undefeated and consensus #1 pound-for-pound fighter Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez at Madison Square Garden. Dropping Gonzalez in the first stanza, Sor Rungvisai would capture the WBC Super Flyweight World Title in a controversially scored battle that had the massive crowd on their feet throughout.

In the immediate rematch Sor Rungvisai would drop the four-division world champion twice in the fourth round, the second resulting in his being awarded the knockout stoppage erasing any controversy from the first fight.





Tickets for SUPERFLY 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000) and the Forum Box Office. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

The co-feature on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City, MX facing hard-hitting, two-time world title challenger MC WILLIAMS ARROYO, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in an outstanding ten round super flyweight clash.

Additional fights on this tremendous night of world class professional boxing will be announced shortly.

Photos/Courtesy Nakornloung Promotions