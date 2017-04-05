Square Vision Entertainment April 8th Card

Square Warriors Entertainment returns to the Richmond Auditorium on April 8th with another stacked card featuring eleven confirmed bouts.

The event is headlined by the four-man Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament, which will crown the promotions second champion. Card is titled “Redemption in Richmond”, as it will provide fighters the opportunity to redeem recent mishaps in their flourishing profession career.





First bell is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Luis Garcia(6-1-1) faces Julian Bautista(2-0) in a six round 140lb bout.

Square Warrior Luis “Vicious” Garcia will face a very tough and game opponent coming off his first professional loss just this past January. Garcia, coming off a TKO stoppage loss to Eddie Diaz, will take on the tough Julian “JuJu” Bautista of Santa Paula CA. Bautista is known for bringing the fight, he punches in bunches and is a very determined style fighter. It is worth noting, this will be Bautista’s return to the venue in which he suffered his first professional loss(by KO) in 2015. Both fighters are looking for Redemption with the winner advancing to the finals and their crack at the SWC Championship Title.

Jhonnathan Zamudio (1-4-3) faces Eddie Diaz in a six round 140lb bout.

“El Terror” faces Eddie Diaz of Compton CA in a six round eliminator bout for the SWC 140lb Title. Zamudio has had his share of battles, 8 bouts total with 3 bouts ending in a draw! He’s a crafty boxer and a local fan favorite who will have the support of the crowd as friends and family fill the venue on April 8th to watch him take on Diaz. Diaz will enter the ring still riding the momentum of his upset TKO win over Luis Garcia in January. An exciting match-up between two crafty SquareWarriors in which either winner could potentially face an opponent who’ve they have previously battled to a draw. The stakes are much higher this time around as the SWC Title will be on the line.

Jasper McCargo (2-0) vs Stephen Austin (debut) in a 4 round 175lb bout.

“Smooth Jazz” McCargo will take on his toughest opponent to date. McCargo has made quick work of his first two opponents by KO victory. Stephen “The Hurricane” Austin, winner of the 2016 CA Golden Gloves, plans on steeling Jasper’s thunder. McCargo has already promised his fans a KO victory even prompting fans to pick the hand in which he knocks his opponent out with.

Cesar “El Pocho” Lomelli (1-0) vs Chris “The Warrior” Washington (debut) 154lb 4 rounds

Cesar Lomelli is a very exciting SquareWarrior to watch! He went four tough and bloody rounds in his debut win in January and hopes to continue his winning ways against debut Chris Washington of Dreamland Boxing San Jose. Washington is the winner of CA Golden Gloves and has been long overdue for his professional debut. He has a big following out of San Jose and poses is big threat to “El Pocho”. This is truly a great style match up as we expect the SquareWarriors to display an epic battle of heart April 8th.

Lennard “The Cheetah” Davis vs Mike “The Maverick” Melikyan 4 rounds 140lb bout

Up and coming Oakland native Lennard Davis, impressive in his first two bouts as a pro will face Melikyan of Los Angeles. Davis impressed the boxing community with his ring abilities, showing the young athlete has some class within the division. He’s coming back down to his comfort zone at 140lb for this bout vs “The Maverick” and the promotion has a close eye on this young prospect. Melikyan has been in there with formidable opponents in his first three bouts and hope to even up his record versus Davis. Both fighters are hungry and eager to earn themselves a place amongst the 140lb contenders within California.

Fernando “ El Demoledor” Caro vs Kaz “Grande Left Hook” Barney 4 round heavyweight

It’s Demoledor time! Caro the Mexican heavyweight and Richmond Native is looking to demolish his opponent Kaz Barney April 8th. Caro trains under elite trainer and ex-pro Filemon Conteras of Richmond. Caro brings an action packed and high punch count to the heavyweight division. A very crowd pleasing style and non stop action at first bell is expected from this bout.

Iris “La Paquena” Contreras (debut) vs Shurretta Metcalf (1-1) 4 rounds 118lb female bout

Decorated Amateur Iris Contreras to face Texan Shurretta Metcalf in her highly anticipated professional debut. Daughter of trainer Filemon Contreras, Iris is well known within the boxing community. There has been a lot of talk and anticipation of her debut and she’s facing a tough opponent in Metcalf. Metcalf is coming of a TKO victory in her last bout. Talk around town is this could be the fight of the night!

Dalia “La Pantera” Gomez (0-1) vs Leesa Daniel debut 4 rounds 122lb

Gomez fought tough and top prospect Jamie Mitchell in her debut just this past January. She stunned the crowd with an overall gritty and aggressive style, proving she has the abilities and most importantly the heart of a SquareWarrior. She’s focused on making some slight adjustments and maintaining composure in the ring which she believes will carry her to victory versus another top prospect in Leesa Daniel of Texas. Daniel has a good amateur background but she’ll be in enemy territory April 8th vs Oakland’s Gomez.

Also on the card is debut Jose Gomez as he faces David “Tarzan”douglas in a 154lb 4 rounds. Gomez is a native of Concord CA, but now lives and trains out of Oxnard. The young prospect, only 19 years old, goes up a veteran fighter in Douglas who hails from the Pro MMA circuit but has recently turned to boxing. We expect fireworks on this bout, both fighters are classified as aggressive punchers.

Luis “Baby Face” Sanchez versus Moris Rodriguez 4 rounds 147lb

Sanchez coming off almost a year layoff after suffering defeat in his second pro fight returns to the ring vs veteran and once highly regarded prospect Moris Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been in a rut in his last few bouts losing a streak of bouts by KO. Rodriguez beating the likes of fighters like Johnathan Chicas has fans eager to see who shows up April 8th, Moris of old or…? Sanchez could be cruising to victory, or quite possibly the fight of his life.

Square-Vision Entertainment promises exciting and highly competitive professional boxing matches, with an emphasis on establishing the region’s best fighters for future mega events. In addition to fighting for the SWC title, fighters will be stepping into the ring for a greater cause, landing a devastating blow in the “Fight for a cure.” A portion of the proceeds and sponsorship will benefit the Race to Erase MS to support multiple sclerosis research. Race to Erase MS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization Tax ID # 84-1238541.